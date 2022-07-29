Airstream and REI Just Unveiled a New Eco-Friendly Trailer Geared Toward Cleaner Camping

Airstream and REI want to make your next camping trip a little greener—and we’re not talking about foliage.

The two companies have joined forces to create a new REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp travel trailer. The compact vehicle is filled with a ton of eco-conscious upgrades designed to minimize your impact on the environment.

The special edition is based on Airstream’s Basecamp, which is not the kind of bullet-shaped trailer most people associate with the 91-year-old nameplate. It’s a smaller, two-wheel model that stretches just 16 feet from end to end. Despite its rather modest size, it still features everything you need inside, including a kitchenette with a two-burner range and faucet, a bathroom with a toilet and shower, as well as a versatile rear living area that can be used for work, entertaining or even sleeping.

The new REI riff looks almost identical to the standard Basecamp, but it’s the details (and badging) that separate the two. The green-accented interior of the limited edition features stain-resistant fabric made from recycled materials and sustainably sourced wood throughout. In addition, it’s fitted with a recirculating water heater that will help reduce water usage, as well as a UV-LED water filtration system. You can also opt for a composting toilet that will help you conserve even more H20.

Outside, there are two different solar packages to choose from. The first is the same 200-watt system that’s available on the base model. The second is an upgraded 360-watt system (priced at $5,500) that includes a battery bank to store extra clean energy for off-grid living. The trailer also sports a special 25-piece REI Co-op kit to elevate your camping trip (think Flexlite Camp Dreamer chairs, a Campwell picnic table and Oxo kitchen utensils).

The REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp starts at $55,600, which is $6,900 more than the base model. One lucky REI Co-op member—you can join for a one-time $30 fee—will get a chance to win the slick camper in a sweepstake that will be open from August 8 to September 5, according to Car and Driver. Whether you buy or win the camper, deliveries are expected to start soon. Buckle up.

