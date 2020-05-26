Airstream’s New Tommy Bahama Edition Turns a Mercedes Sprinter Into a Traveling Beach Bungalow

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted nearly every aspect of our lives—including our coveted summer vacations. But you can still get away without having to stay in your favorite hotel or resort. And with Airstream’s new Tommy Bahama Relax Edition you may not even be able to tell the difference.

The camping icon’s latest collaboration with beachwear mainstays is a modified Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van, according to Car and Driver. Available in three sizes, the high-end, beach-themed caravan will allow you and up to eight passengers to enjoy the shoreline in style.

The Tommy Bahama Relax Edition is based on either the Sprinter 2500 or 3500, depending on how much passenger room you want. It’s powered by a brutish 3.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that produced 188 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque and, most importantly for campers, it has a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. This means that you, your passengers and whatever else you want to bring along will get to your sun-drenched destination with ease.

The interior touches are just as impressive. In addition to a spacious cabin, the van features a fully appointed kitchen with a two-burner stove and refrigerator, a power slide-out Murphy Suite bed, a built-in shower and toilet, an electric awning, satellite TV wiring and a touchscreen-control system. There’s also air conditioning and heating, a tankless water heater and ultra-quiet generator to supply it with juice.

Of course, what really puts this Airstream over the top is the Tommy Bahama branding. You’ll find the clothing company’s trademark island-style patterns on the camper’s pillows, towels and bedding. The cabin also features sewn into the headrests of the driver and passenger seats, matte-finish wood paneling and a built-in bar adorned with the brand’s motto “Live the island life” at which you can make your favorite margarita. Outside, you’ll find Tommy Bahama badging and a large marlin across the rear window.

The Airstream Tommy Bahama Relax Edition is available in three sizes, the Interstate 19 (which seats five), the Interstate EXT (seven) and the Atlas (nine). Pricing for the campers starts at $166,196. If you want an island-themed Airstream that’s a little more classic, and less expensive, there’s also the Tommy Bahama Special Edition Travel Trailer, which starts at $85,400.