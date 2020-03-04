Alfa Romeo’s Sporty New 540 HP Giulia GTA Is Lighter and Faster Than Its Older Sister

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is already one of the more intriguing sports sedans on the market, but that didn’t stop the Italian automaker from trying to surpass it. Meet the Giulia GTA, a new and improved version of the vehicle that’s both faster and lighter than its well-regarded predecessor.

Inspired by the original 1965 Giulia GTA, the 2021 edition will be available in two versions—a sporty sedan and a modified “street legal” two-seater known as the GTAm, the brand announced earlier this week. Both versions are powered by the same twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 as the Quadrifoglio. The difference is that Alfa Romeo engineers were able to crank it up to 540 hp, an increase of 35 over its predecessor. Meanwhile, the A in GTA stands for “alleggerita,” which means “lighter” in Italian, and sure enough, the new Giulia has shed 220 pounds thanks to a driveshaft, hood, roof, front fascia and fenders all made from carbon-fiber. The combination of more power and less weight means the GTA is able to fly, going from 0-to-62 mph in a very impressive 3.6 seconds.

With an aero kit by Alfa Romeo’s Formula 1 partner Sauber, a wider profile and 20-inch wheels, the Giulia GTA looks like a car that’s designed to go fast. And the GTAm takes that up a notch with a more aggressive front splitter and a carbon-fiber wing. Open up the doors of that version and you’ll also find carbon-fiber-shell bucket seats in the front with six-point seatbelts, while rear seats have been removed and replaced with a roll bar and fire extinguisher.

As enticing the new GTA editions may sound, there’s one problem with the car—at least if you live in the US. Alfa Romeo has already said the car will be limited to a combined run of just 500, and it’s currently unclear how many, if any, of those will even make it to the US.

“While most of these units will be allocated to Europe, we are evaluating opportunities to introduce the GTA in other key markets around the world, including the US,” a spokesperson for the brand wrote in an email.

Alfa Romeo has yet to reveal pricing for either version of the Giulia GTA, but it did reveal some of the perks the 500 drivers lucky enough to get their hands on one will receive. Those include a racing helmet featuring the official GTA livery, a race suit, gloves, shoes, a personalized car cover and tuition to the Alfa Romeo Driving Academy.