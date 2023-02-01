Alfa Romeo’s Electric Flagship Can Be Fully Charged in Just 18 Minutes—but We Won’t See It Until 2027

In 2027, Alfa Romeo hopes to launch an all-new electric SUV in the US that could redefine what we think of as fast charging.

The Italian marque’s CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, announced last week during a Japanese press event that drivers will able to recharge the brand’s upcoming battery-powered flagship in just 18 minutes, according to Automotive News Europe. That’s not how long it will take to reach a drivable range, either; that’s how long it will take to completely refill the battery.

Alfa Romeo currently has a presence in the US, but it’s small, to say the least. The brand currently sells two models stateside, the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV, with the Tonale crossover on the way. A high-performance electric model would certainly be one way to broaden its reach—especially if that vehicle could be fully charged in under 20 minutes.

It remains to be seen if that kind of charging rate is even possible. There isn’t a single EV currently on the market that can be completely recharged in under 20 minutes. One of the few that comes close is the Porsche Taycan, according to Autoblog. The German sports-car maker’s first EV can be charged from 5 to 80 percent battery capacity in just 22.5 minutes if you opt for the 93.4-kWh Battery Plus pack and on-board DC charger. That’s impressive, of course, but the first 5 and final 20 percent of capacity take longer to fill. Alfa Romeo’s future flagship may be capable of this kind of charging rate because of its 800-volt architecture, but the brand may also be counting on some major charging advancements in the next four years.

Of course, as attractive of a feature as ultra-fast charging may be, it’s unlikely to make the EV a best seller. It sounds like Alfa Romeo’s new model will have much more to offer, though. Imperato also promised an ultra-aerodynamic design, which will be unveiled sometime this year, along with a power train that can generate up to 800 hp. The high-performance Quadrifoglio version will be capable of pumping out an extra 200 horses, too. The new EV is also expected to compete directly with the BMW X5.

Be on the lookout for a lot more exciting (and electrified) information in the years to come.