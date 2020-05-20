The New 612-HP Alpina XB7 Is One of the Most Powerful SUVs in the World

If Alpina was looking to make a statement with its first US-bound SUV, well, mission accomplished. That’s because the upcoming 2021 XB7 will be one of the world’s most powerful SUVs when it goes on sale later this year.

The famed BMW specialist’s entrance into the American SUV market is a souped-up version of the automaker’s incredibly popular full-size X7. And while Alpina has made upgrades throughout the vehicle, the most noteworthy one is under the hood, where an already-powerful twin-turbo V8 has been given a whole lot more grunt.

The XB7’s 4.4-liter V8 has been outfitted with larger twin-scroll turbo, boosting its already impressive output to 612 hp and 590 pound-feet of twist, according to a press release. That’s 90 more horses than the previous most powerful version of the SUV, the 2020 X7 M50i. Mated to a specially designed ZF eight-speed automatic and an aluminum oil sump, this engine can push the vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in just four seconds flat and to an electronically limited top speed of 180 mph. Not bad for such a hulking vehicle.

But the SUV has been modified throughout. Other upgrades include a two-axle air suspension with Alpina-specific damper and kinematic setup that can lower the ride height by 1.6 inches. The XB7 has also been equipped with Brembo four-piston brakes finished in Alpina blue and 21-inch dynamic wheels wrapped in performance summer or all-season runflat tires (though all-new 23″ forged-alloy wheels are available as an option). Other tweaks include a front bumper with larger air intakes and a sport exhaust that has been integrated into the rear bumper.

Inside the car, the luxury cabin has also been given a bit of a makeover. The steering wheel is clothed in Lavalina leather and there are three different trim options to choose from: Myrtle luxury wood, Piano lacquer and Natural Walnut Anthracite. And, of course, there’s plenty of Alpina plaques and badging as well.

The 2021 Alpina XB7 is expected to go on sale at US dealerships in September, but orders for the vehicle will be opened later this month. The high-performance, luxury SUV will start at $142,295 (which includes the destination fee), about $30,000 more than the top of the line M50i.

Check out more photos of the Alpina XB7 below: