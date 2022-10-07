Alpine’s New ‘Fernando Alonso’ A110 R Is a Six-Figure Tribute to the Veteran Driver

It’s only been a few days since Alpine unveiled the A110 R, but the French marque has already followed up with an exclusive new variant for fans of Formula 1’s Fernando Alonso Díaz.

The special edition, christened simply the Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso, pays homage to the veteran racer via a range of subtle design details. Like the regular R, it’s a lighter, faster version of the A110 built for the track but also fit for the road. This time around, though, the four-wheeler was designed with input from a two-time F1 World Champion.

As a nod to Alonso’s total F1 victories to date, 32 examples will be made and sold for €148,000 (approximately $144,500). The standard R will set you back €105,000 (roughly $102,500), which means you’re forking out an extra $42,000 or so for some cosmetic updates inspired by the Spanish driver and his illustrious career.

Alonso’s signature on the hood. Havas Worldwide Paris

That starts with a matte blue paint that mirrors the finish of Alonso’s A522 F1 car. For the unversed, the 41-year-old previously raced for Alpine but has just signed a contract with Aston Martin. Renault’s subsidiary hasn’t let that get in the way of a good car, though.

Alonso’s signature can be found on the bonnet, the rear quarter glass and the seats. Elsewhere, the stripes on the car’s rear quarter and door panels previously colored red, white and blue like the French flag have been switched to yellow, red and blue to match Alonso’s racing colors. The sun visor has been emblazoned with Alonso’s motto: “There is more than one path to the top of the mountain.” There is also a plaque denoting the car’s number in the run, as well as Alonso’s corresponding F1 win. Each example comes with a signed replica helmet, too.

Under the hood, the R’s turbocharged 1.8-liter engine remains with an estimated output of 292 hp and 250 ft lbs of torque. That’s enough to send the 1.19-ton, carbon-clad beast from zero to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 177 mph.

We’re sure Alonso would approve of that.

Click here to see all the photos of the Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso.