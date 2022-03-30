You Can Now Own a Scale Model of the 2009 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport

This little car is not something you want your kids to play with. The Amalgam Collection has unveiled a 1:8 scale model of the 2009 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport—one of the fastest production cars ever built—and this shrunk-down version will set you back $14,093.

The UK company has made a name for itself painstakingly recreating coveted cars, like the 1:4 scale model of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance car that it debuted and sold out last December. And now it has produced 99 of the famed Veyron supercars, 51 fewer than the French marque originally produced and sold for $2.2 million a pop more than a decade ago. The 24-inch models are currently available in either black with orange interior or blue with a cognac cabin, while the white version has already sold out.

The Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport was the roadster version of the Veyron that debuted in 2005. Packing 1,000 hp, the Veyron accelerates from 0–62 mph in under three seconds while hitting a top speed of 253 mph. The Grand Sport edition featured a host of re-designed features. For starters, it was equipped with a transparent roof that allowed the car to still reach 223 mph with the top down. The model’s passenger compartments monocoque, along with sills and its transmission tunnel were also revamped.

The process Amalgam goes through to get all the little details right on its scale models is meticulous, as the company told us when we recently chronicled its recreation of F1 cars. It starts by getting the original CAD drawings from the manufacturer, then combines that with archive imagery and a digital scan of the full-sized car. That allows them to 3D print print molds of each component and then cast those parts in resin. The cars are built and painted by hand and a model may take 2,500 to 5,000 to develop, machine and assemble. It’s a feat of engineering—just like the original Veyron.

Check out more images below.