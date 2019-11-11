This 1:8 Scale Model of Lamborghini’s Very First Supercar Will Run You $12,000

The Lamborghini Miura has always been a car coveted by collectors—it practically originated the supercar category, after all. Now, for collectors who can only dream of owning the very first Miura, there is a whole new option: a gorgeously detailed scale model.

Meet Amalgam Collection’s 1:8 scale model of the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV, a premium reproduction of the real deal—only significantly smaller. Created with the cooperation and assistance of Lamborghini, and utilizing digital scanning to ensure accuracy down to the most minute detail, the handcrafted model of the final Miura is a perfect scale replica of the original vehicle.

Finished in the company’s traditional orange, Arancio, the two-seater has working doors and an engine cover that opens up to reveal a painstakingly detailed reproduction of the mid-engine speedster’s 4-liter V12 engine. Each model comes with a luxury presentation box and is mounted on carbon fiber or leather base and covered with a clear acrylic dust cover. The front end of the base features the model title, original branding and edition number on a stainless-steel plaque.

Of course, all that precision detail does not come cheap; the lovingly crafted reproduction costs a jaw-dropping $11,995.

Debuting in 1968, the Miura wasn’t the first Lamborghini—that would be the 350GT—but it was the first to establish the supercar legacy that lives on more than 50 years later. The 400 PV was the last and most powerful iteration of the company’s first supercar, featuring better handling, independent front and rear suspensions and an engine with Weber twin-choke carburetors that was capable of churning out 385 hp.

Limited to just 199 examples, the 1:8 scale Miura can be purchased directly from the Bristol, England-based model company. It’s also available from select online retailers, like Uncrate. Check out more photos of the model below: