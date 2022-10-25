The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL That Was Depicted in Andy Warhol’s Famed ‘Cars’ Series Is up for Auction

Many consider the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing to be a work of art, but Andy Warhol actually made it one. In 1986, the pop-art icon was commissioned by the German marque to create a collection in honor of its centenary. The 300 SL was one of the models Warhol depicted in the famous “Cars” series, and now the real-life Merc that inspired his technicolor silkscreen is heading to auction.

The prized 1955 ride, known as Andy’s 300 SL, will be offered online via RM Sotheby’s this November, with an estimate of between $1.5 million and $3 million. That figure indicates the mint-condition coupe’s important place in art history and its exceptional pedigree.

One of just 1,400 to ever leave the factory, the Gullwing was sold to its first owner in Paris in 1955. It was originally finished in the quintessential color combination of Silver Gray over a blue leather interior. It was also optioned with the highly desirable Rudge wheels and “knock-off” wheel nuts instead of standard, round hubcaps.

Warhol’s Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupe (1954) at the Albertina museum in Vienna, Austria. Ronald Zak/AP

The car cycled through just one other European collector before Brabus snapped it up in 2020. The German tuning shop promptly set about returning the classic to its former glory. The team carried out more than 4,500 hours of meticulous restoration work in accordance with original specifications. Two years later, Brabus sent the four-wheeler to Mercedes-Benz Classic for a full inspection. It received a “Hersteller-Expertise” document, according to RM Sotheby’s, which details the vehicle’s major mechanical components and confirms their authenticity against factory records.

As for the artwork, the legendary “Cars” series is currently on exhibition at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Warhol originally planned to create 80 pieces showcasing 20 different models from the automaker’s century-long history, but he died suddenly in ‘87 before the collection was completed. As a result, the artist’s final series was limited to 36 prints on canvas and 13 drawings.

Ready to take home a piece of both art and automotive history? The online auction will be held on the Sotheby’s Sealed platform, with bidding open from November 10 to 17.

