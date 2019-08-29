The World’s First Bulletproof Bentley SUV Laughs in Danger’s General Direction

If you’re planning a road trip somewhere risky, dangerous, and life-threatening but you still want a luxurious ride, there is now a Bentley for you.

Canadian-based super security manufacturer Inkas has just released the world’s first armored Bentley Bentayga that can brave everything from hand grenades to high-power rifles—and look incredibly chic while doing so.

Hot on the wheels of the newly revealed BMW X5 Protection, the armored Bentayga incorporates the same heightened level of ballistic protection, also achieving a B6 rating. But this bulletproof beaut is decidedly more opulent, thanks to the Bentley badge. The all-black brute can, according Inkas, withstand two of the German military’s DM51 hand grenades exploding simultaneously from beneath its floor and take a barrage of bullets from assault rifles, such as an AK-47 or AR-10.

But protection isn’t confined to the cabin. Inkas has also reinforced the SUV’s electronics and added extra protection for the fuel tank and battery. Moreover, the vehicle is fitted with run-flat tires that won’t deflate when punctured, emergency lights that are mounted behind the vehicle’s front grille, as well as a siren and PA system.

And if the standard package doesn’t suffice, Inkas also offers additional James Bond-style add-ons, like a smokescreen system, shocking electric door handles, a chemical protection system, fire suppression for the engine bay, automatic weapon detection, signal jamming, and a high-tech surveillance system.

The best part? The upgrades remain discrete and the impenetrable SUV is virtually indiscernible from an unarmored luxury vehicle of the same class—both in appearance and performance. The armored Bentayga maintains the luxurious interior synonymous with the nearly century-old British automaker: a handcrafted cabin with bespoke wood veneer and shiny chrome bezels on the switchgear and panels. The powertrain also remains stock and the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 delivers 600 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. The car can usually clock 60 mph in 4 seconds, but Inkas has not yet revealed how the extra weight will affect speed.

Of course, this level of safety (and luxury) will cost you. The armored Bentley Bentayga will run $500,000—but can you really put a price of safety?

Check out more images of the armored Bentley Bentayga below: