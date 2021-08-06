Watch: This Artist Went All Basquiat on His Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Sometimes to get a supercar to really stand out, you have to take matters into your own hands—literally. That’s exactly what one very brave gent has done with this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

The Saudi Arabian artist Abdullah Qandeel recently decided to hand-paint his Superveloce Jota in front of the Hotel de Paris in Monaco. The brazen feat has been detailed in part in a video shared by the YouTuber Supercars of Austria, who has also assured that “the car is definitely not wrapped.” (Lambo purists, watch the 5-minute clip at your own risk.)

The Aventador SVJ is certainly not the cheapest canvas—the coupe originally carried a price tag of $517,700 in the US. Nor is it the most readily available as the marque produced just 963 models. That didn’t deter the 33-year-old from adding his mark, though.

WATCH

Not for the faint of heart, the Raging Bull’s angular bodywork has been covered with an array of colorful, graffiti-like shapes and lines that seem like an attempt to channel Jean-Michel Basquiat. Qandeel took his brush to the interior, too. Various parts, such as the dash, center console, steering wheel and armrests, have been emblazoned with the same bright strokes found on the exterior.

Love it or hate it, the bold paint job doesn’t detract from the supercar’s punishing performance specs. Under the hood, it packs a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 paired with a seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod transmission that’s good for 759 horses and 531 ft lbs of twist. That makes it quick enough to outrun any critics.

The Lambo is not the first high-end four-wheeler to get Qandeel’s technicolor treatment, either. As per Instagram, the artist has also handpainted a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

It’s worthwhile noting that Lamborghini offers an Ad Personam customization program to help collectors build bespoke cars. So too does Porsche. But, hey, sometimes it’s more fun to try your hand at creating your own dream machine.