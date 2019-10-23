Aston Martin Just Unveiled 11 New Ways to Customize Your DBX SUV

As Aston Martin prepares to jump into the luxury SUV segment with their forthcoming DBX, it’s no surprise that the guys and gals at Gaydon would follow up with a host of accessories to further transform DBX ownership into an even more rewarding—and exclusive—experience. Whatever the leisure or workaday pursuit, Aston Martin has conjured up 11 optional accessory packages aimed at the specific interests and needs of the driver and passengers, a few of which are described below.

We anticipate a high take-rate for the Snow Pack, designed to complement winter-sport activities like skiing. The package includes a ski bag, roof rack and tire chains for snow. A trunk-warmer keeps stowed items cozy when it’s time to don the ski apparel and hit the slopes.

The Touring Pack is all about long-distance travel, and comprises a four-piece luggage set, saddle bags for the cabin, plus front under-seat stowage and a first aid kit. An even more extensive package provides six pieces of luggage, all trimmed in superlative Aston Martin fashion.

Because people aren’t the only passengers likely to come along for the ride, the Pet Pack provides a cabin partition between front and rear. A bumper protector keeps paint unscathed when T-Rex climbs aboard, and a portable washer sprays off baby Dumbo after her mud fest at the watering hole.

School runs are an integral part of many SUV drivers’ weekday workload, and so the Essentials Pack provides parents and students with a center console organizer, rear-seat entertainment holder, and a heated cup for Goldilocks’ porridge. The Interior Protection Pack mitigates the “enthusiasm” of superheroes and soccer stars, offering seat covers, a rear bumper protector and all-weather mats.

For civilized adults and well-mannered youngsters, the Event Pack comprises a modular picnic hamper, picnic blanket and event seating, and provides extra umbrella storage when inclement weather rains on the parade.

Individual options are also available, such as a series of baby and child safety seats, each designed and executed to Aston Martin standards of fit and finish. Outside, a roof box, surfboard holder, and roof- or tow bar-mounted bike racks are also available.