Quantcast
// RR One

Aston Martin Will Now Build You a Bespoke Car Garage Worthy of a Bond Villain

The British automaker announced the launch of its new Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs program on Thursday in Pebble Beach.

Aston Martin

A truly special car deserves an equally special home. That’s Aston Martin’s thinking at least, as the company will now design and build tailor-made garages for its customers’ vehicles.

The storied British automaker announced the launch of Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs on Thursday in Pebble Beach. As part of the program, the company will work with customers to build anything from a minimalist garage that seamlessly blends in with their home to a full-blown “retreat” where they can store their entire collection of cars.

According to the company, the new service will be part of Q by Aston Martin, the company’s bespoke division. It will give clients a chance to work with the automaker’s design team as well as renowned architects, who will be hand-selected based on the location and scope of each project. And each “gallery” or “lair,” no matter the size, will be designed to showcase the customer’s car as the focal point.

Aston Martin’s bespoke car “lair” mockup.  Aston Martin

While each space will be designed to the customer’s personal wishes and desired specification, it’s clear that the company wants them to think big. A series of mock-ups show the full spectrum of choices available to clients, from a simple-but-classy garage that looks like a modern art gallery to a much larger space that looks like the secret underwater hideout of a James Bond villain. The program can even extend to an entire home built around a client’s car.

Of course, the Automotive Galleries and Lairs service is just one small part of Aston Martin’s architectural design efforts. Earlier this month, the automaker announced that chief creative officer Marek Reichman and his team had designed the interior of a new 66-floor residential tower in Miami dubbed Aston Martin Residences. The same team has also collaborated on the company’s first global brand center in Tokyo, as well as on the interiors of numerous Aston Martin dealerships around the world.

While no pricing has been announced for the bespoke garage program, expect it to be substantial. After all, this is an automaker whose latest vehicle, the jaw-dropping Valkyrie, starts at $3.2 million. Check out more mock-ups of Aston Martin’s “galleries” and “lairs” below:

Aston Martin

am08  Aston Martin

Aston Martin

Aston Martin

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad