This One-of-a-Kind Aston Martin Bulldog Just Got a 200 MPH Makeover

The Aston Martin Bulldog has finally got its bite back.

After 18 months of painstaking work, the freshly restored one-off has been rolled out at Hampton Court, London, ahead of its attempt to hit a blistering top speed of 200 mph.

To recap, this British ride was designed by William Towns in the late ‘70s with the goal of becoming the world’s fastest production car. The Bulldog did hit a record-breaking 192 mph in 1981, which made it the fastest car of the day, but it did miss out on the elusive 200 mph mark. As only one Bulldog was built due to financial limitations, it is up to this very four-wheeler to finish what Aston Martin started.

To get the four-wheeler into fighting shape, Classic Motor Cars (CMC) in Bridgnorth treated it to a full automotive makeover. Led by Richard Gauntlett, whose father was in charge at Aston Martin when the Bulldog was sold to a collector in the Middle East, the team worked hard to restore the wedge-shaped rarity to its original condition. This involved stripping the vehicle entirely then reassembling it. The team also reinforced the tubular steel spaceframe to make the retro ride more robust and reliable in the lead-up to the high-speed run.

Under the hood, the two-door coupe’s original 5.3-liter V-8 has been rebuilt and upped to 5.7 liters. Further grunt comes courtesy of a pair of Garrett turbochargers. The mill is reportedly capable of churning out around 659 hp, with an extra 200 horses a very real possibility.

The car’s current owner, American entrepreneur Phillip Sarofim, came to London for the unveiling in September and was suitably impressed, according to CMC.

The silver road rocket will now undergo a series of tests before Aston Martin’s legendary endurance racer Darren Turner gets behind the wheel for the 200 mph attempt. Even if the Bulldog is unsuccessful, there’s no denying this 42-year-old beast is a beauty.

Check out more photos below: