This Pint-Sized Aston Martin DB5 Will Turn Your Kid Into a Junior James Bond

With the latest release from the Little Car Company, don’t be surprised if the children in your life are ready to ditch their bicycles for a more Bond-worthy ride.

A collaboration between the specialist brand and Aston Martin, the DB5 Junior is a 66 percent scale model of the marque classic. Measuring 3m long and 1.1m wide, it’s roomy enough to hold both a child and adult while it achieves speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. Not only does it sport authentic Aston Martin badges throughout, but it also comes with supple leather upholstery, a mahogany-and-aluminum steering wheel and replica Smiths instruments––the same firm which produced them for the ’60s original.

And the attention to detail doesn’t end at the surface––everything beneath the hood is just as faithful. It comes complete with a functioning trunk, four-wheel disc brakes, a hydraulic handbrake with double-wishbone suspension up front and a live axle at the rear.

The model is set to come in two iterations, one with a 5kw battery and one with a 10kw battery. They have enough power to get at least 20 miles of range, but, should you require more, it only takes seconds to swap in another fully charged one. Both options are given a boost by a regenerative braking system so the mini motorist can get the most from the driving experience with few interruptions.

But because not every junior speedster has the same level of skill behind the wheel, this model comes with three modes: Novice, which keeps the power low and ensures the vehicle can’t travel more than 30 meters away; Expert, which unbridles the motor’s nearly seven horsepower; and Race, which pegs its performance to other models from the company located nearby for some impromptu competition.

Each example (only 1,059 will be produced) is hand-built just like its larger cousins. It has a discriminating price-point to boot; you can reserve one on the brand’s website now for $46,196.

If this car isn’t your style, be sure to check out Little Car Company’s take on a vintage Bugatti.

See more photos of the vehicle below: