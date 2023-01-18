The Ultimate DBS? Aston Martin’s Final V-12 Flagship GT Is a 759 HP Beauty

Aston Marin has done everything to make sure that the current DBS’s swan song is one enthusiasts will remember for years to come.

The British marque is saying goodbye to this generation of its V-12 flagship with a striking variant called the DBS 770 Ultimate. It’s not just the final version of this iteration of the grand tourer—it’s also the most powerful production Aston Martin ever built.

The end of the car’s current generation coincides with the automaker’s 110 anniversary, so it’s no surprise that the DBS 770 Ultimate is something special. Still, Aston Martin really seems to have outdone itself. The car’s 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 has been carefully tuned so that it produces seven percent more turbo boost pressure, according to the brand. Because of this, the mill can generate a truly ferocious 759 horses (or 770 ps, hence the name) and 664 ft lbs of twist, all of which is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. You’ll feel the extra power as soon as you put your foot on the gas because the car can rocket from zero-to-60 in 3.2 seconds and tops out at a quite impressive 211 mph.

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Aston Martin

The engine isn’t the only aspect of the 770 Ultimate’s hardware that has received an upgrade. Its underbody structure, suspension and steering have all been reworked so that the car is more responsive and agile than ever before. One feature that has not been touched is the coupé’s ceramic brakes. That’s because the brakes—16.1-inch discs in the front, and 14.1-inch in the back—provide more than enough stopping power, even with all the added oomph.

The exterior has also been subtly tweaked. The DBS 770 Ultimate sports a new front splitter, horseshoe vent and a deeper rear diffuser, small changes that improve aerodynamic performance and make the car look even more aggressive. It also rides on a new set of 21-inch wheels available in three finishes that come wrapped in Pirelli P Zero high-performance tires. The interior looks just like that of other DBS models, but comes with standard sports seats, along with special badging on the center console and doorsill plaques.

Inside the DBS 770 Ultimate Aston Martin

Unfortunately, there’s one drawback to the high-powered variant—and a pretty big one at that. Aston Martin plans to build just 499 examples of the DBS 770 Ultimate (300 coupés and 199 convertibles), all of which are already reserved. Fortunately, the secondary market for premium automobiles is robust as ever, so we imagine at least a handful of examples will go up for grabs at some point.

