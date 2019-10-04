Aston Martin Debuts Second Half of DBZ Centenary Collection, the Gorgeous DBS GT Zagato

Milestone anniversaries call for some celebration and Aston Martin is making sure Zagato’s centenary is one to remember. The British automaker and 100-year-old Italian coachbuilder and design house unveiled the second part of their most recent partnership—the DBS GT Zagato.

Nearly two months after the debut of the first half, the DB4 Zagato Continuation, the modern pairing was shown off publicly for the first time on Friday at the newly formed Audrain’s Newport Concours in Rhode Island. Having been teased earlier this spring, the gorgeous coupe is the latest product of a relationship that stretches back six decades.

Based on the DBS Superleggera, the car combines British craftsmanship with Italian flare and style. Finished in “Centenary Specification”–exclusive Supernova Red, the vehicle features eye-catching gold and carbon-fiber details and 3-D-machined satin black and gold wheels. The outlandish flourishes don’t stop there, though. Inside the car are world-first 3-D-printed accents made from carbon, aluminum or PVD-coated gold stainless steel, that take 100 hours to produce. For those craving something a little more unique, Aston Martin’s bespoke Q division is ready and willing to make their dreams a reality.

But the DBS GT Zagato isn’t just something pretty to look at. The crimson speedster is powered by the Superleggera’s twin-turbo 5.6-liter V-12 engine that produces a breathtaking 760 hp. Best of all, you’ll get to actually enjoy it away from the racetrack, as the car, unlike its twin, is street-legal.

Of course, to get your hands on the DBS GT Zagato, you’re going to have to buy the DB4 Zagato Continuation as well. The special Zagato anniversary cars, limited to 19 examples each, are only available as a pair. Luckily, the Continuation is pretty special itself. An almost perfect replica of the original DB4, each example of the 400 hp coupe takes 4,500 hours to build.

Each set from the DBZ Centennial Collection will cost £6million (about $7.4 million) plus taxes. Check out more photos of the limited-edition cars below: