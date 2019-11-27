Supersonic Superleggera? Aston Martin Pays Tribute to the Concorde With a Special Edition Car

Never one to let an anniversary pass it by, Aston Martin is now paying tribute to the Concorde. And what better way to honor the 50th anniversary of the legendary supersonic jet’s first flight than with an exclusive, DBS Superleggera Concorde Special Edition.

While the Concorde’s final flight touched down in 2003, the unveiling of Aston Martin’s limited-edition Superleggera variant on Tuesday in England shows that it’s not been forgotten. And in addition to honoring the jet’s legacy, the sports car also features nods to the 100th anniversary of British Airways, one of two airlines to operate the supersonic jet along with Air France.

Featuring lavish personalization by the brand’s bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin, the Concorde Special Edition will be limited to a production run of just 10. It features a gorgeous white finish, milled aluminum side strakes, a black-tinted carbon-fiber roof and the British Airways livery on the roof, rear wing and rear diffuser. There are also loads of special badging and graphics, including the British Airways Speedmarque logo, authentic hand-painted aircraft numbers carried by one of the original Concorde fleet and inspection plaques. The jet-inspired details continue inside, where a headliner made from Alcantra features a sonic boom-themed graphic and paddle shifters made of titanium from the Concorde’s compressor blades.

Underneath the hood, the Superleggera has basically been left untouched, which is not a bad thing. While it can’t compete with its namesake in terms of speed—the Concorde had a maximum speed over twice the speed of sound at Mach 2.04 (1,354 mph)—the car can go from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 211 mph thanks to a robust twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 engine that churns out 715 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque.

“It’s only fitting that our great British sports car brand marks the achievement of the incredibly dedicated, talented and ambitious teams of British and French scientists, engineers, designers and aircraft workers who made Concorde, and supersonic air travel, a reality in our skies 50 years ago,” Aston Martin executive Marek Reichman said in a release.

Of course, all those supersonic touches don’t come cheap. The DBS Superleggera Concorde Special Edition will run you $413,000, which is $124,000 more than the regular version of the coupe. Unfortunately, the sports car will only be available for purchase in the UK through Aston Martin Bristol.

Check out more photos of the car below: