Aston Martin Claims the New DBX Will Be the ‘World’s Most Powerful Luxury SUV’

Aston Martin has labeled the latest DBX the “world’s most powerful luxury SUV,” and it hasn’t even come out yet.

In a teaser released Tuesday, the British marque gave us a glimpse of the new variant ahead of the official reveal slated for February 1. The Brits minced no words, either, claiming the third iteration will be a cut above the competition.

“The next chapter of the DBX story is about to be told and new performance standards will be set,” the teaser reads. “Are you ready for the world’s most powerful luxury SUV?”

To recap, the current 2022 DBX is equipped with AMG’s 4.0-liter biturbo V-8 that can produce 542 hp and 516 ft lbs of torque. With the ability to sprint from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 181 mph, the four-wheeler is certainly no slouch. There are rumors, however, that the successor could be fitted with Aston Martin’s own 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12. That mill, which currently sits under the hood of the DBS, DB11 and Speedster, has a peak output of 700 hp and 555 ft lbs of twist, according to the automaker.

There are still two high-end SUVs that the DBX will need to outperform to take the top spot, however: the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid that’s good for 670 hp and 663 ft lbs of torque and the Lamborghini Urus that promises 641 horses and 627 ft lbs of twist. It’s a tall order, but Aston Martin certainly seems confident.

The new DBX will likely perform when it comes to sales, as well. Although the SUV has only been in production for two years, it’s already Aston Martin’s best-selling car, accounting for 51 percent of the marque’s sales through Q3 of 2021.

The new addition will be a looker, too. As per an alleged prototype, which was spied during testing at the Nürburgring last year, the four-wheeler in question looks to be as sleek and stylish as its predecessors.

The hotly anticipated ride, which is expected to be called the DBX S, will likely start sales later this year as a 2023 model. Robb Report reached out to Aston Martin for further details about the model, but the head of public relations for the Americas, Nathan Hoyt, said nothing will be shared before the reveal. We await with bated breath.