Aston Martin’s First All-Electric Car Is Coming in 2025

Exciting things are on the horizon for Aston Martin.

The British marque plans to revamp its lineup of sports cars in the very near future, according to The Drive. And part of this will include the introduction of the brand’s first battery-powered model by the middle of the decade.

News of the overhaul comes directly from Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, who offered a tantalizing preview of the automaker’s future while presenting the financial report for fiscal year 2022. He did not go into specifics about what models will make up the new lineup, but it likely means that new versions or replacements of the DB11, DBS (pictured above), Vantage and maybe even the DBX SUV could be on the way. One model that seems like a lock for inclusion is the brand’s first electrified offering, the Valhalla supercar. The executive said deliveries of the plug-in hybrid will begin next year and the company plans to offer electrified versions of all its vehicles by 2030.

2023 Aston Martin DBX707 Dominic Fraser, courtesy of Aston Martin Lagonda

What excites us most about the revamped lineup is that one of the models will be Aston Martin’s first EV. Stroll said the marque is targeting a 2025 launch for the battery-powered vehicle. It’ll be interesting to see if it’s a fully electric version of the DBX, which is the brand’s best-selling model by a wide margin, or a zero-emission hypercar that can compete with the likes of the boundary-pushing Rimac Nevera and Pininfarina Battista.

It also sounds like the marque plans to release more special limited-run cars, like last year’s stunning open-cockpit DBR22 speedster. Already on tap is an exclusive model to celebrate the brand’s 110th anniversary later this year. The car was first teased in January, but it remains to be seen what shape it will take. We’d be willing to wager that it’ll be extremely hard to get and cost a fair bit more than a series-production Aston Martin.

Aston Martin DBR22 Aston Martin

Aston Martin seems to be feeling pretty good about itself these days. At the same presentation, the company revealed that while its pre-tax losses grew in 2022, it expects better profitability in 2023, according to CNBC. Stroll also said the company, which raised $784.4 million in equity capital last year, hopes to be “sustainably free cash flow positive” by 2024. The stock market would appear to feel the same way about the company, as its share price increased by 14 percent in the wake of the presentation.