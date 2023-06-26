Aston Martin’s EVs Are Coming, and They’ll Be Powered by Lucid

Aston Martin is turning to an experienced EV maker to help accelerate its electrification efforts.

The British marque announced that its upcoming battery-powered models will utilize powertrains and other technology developed by Lucid Group, makers of the 520-mile-range Air. The move is part of a long-term partnership that the companies believe will bear fruit for both parties.

Aston Martin is currently developing a modular BEV platform that will have Lucid’s powertrain and battery technology at its heart. The architecture will be used for future fully electric sports, grant tourer and SUV models, the brand said in a press release. The announcement also mentions that the platform could be used for a hypercar, suggesting that the company is thinking about a battery-powered successor to the Valkyrie.

Aston Martin DB12 Aston Martin

Lucid will get a 3.7 percent stake in Aston Martin in return for access to its EV technology. The stake will come in the form of cash payments and the issuance of new ordinary shares. The total package is valued at around $232 million, according to Reuters. Aston Martin’s stock price had risen by 10.76 percent and Lucid Group’s by 9.69 percent in the hours immediately following the announcement.

“The supply agreement with Lucid is a game changer for the future EV-led growth of Aston Martin,” executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said in a statement. “Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry’s highest performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV products.

Lucid Air Photo: Courtesy of Lucid Motors.

This isn’t the first time that Aston Martin has turned to another automaker for technology help. The marque has used Mercedes-Benz-sourced engines in its ICE models for years now. It does not sound as if the agreement with Lucid will change that, either. Aston Martin also announced Monday that it will continue to work with the German company on current and future vehicles. Mercedes currently has around a nine percent stake in Aston Martin.

We won’t have to wait long to see the first Aston Martin EV. The British marque previously announced that its first battery-powered model will arrive in 2025. Its first electrified model, the plug-in hybrid Valhalla supercar, will debut next year and by 2026 all Aston Martins will be available with an electrified powertrain option.