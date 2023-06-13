Aston Martin’s New N.Y.C. Design Center Lets You Create Your Dream Car—and See It at Full-Size

Buying an Aston Martin just got a lot more fun for New Yorkers.

The British marque has opened up the doors to its first flagship customization center in the Big Apple. Dubbed Q New York, the location invites car lovers to immerse themselves in the brand while designing their very own Aston Marin.

The appointment-only Q New York, which is located on Park Avenue, is more than just a showroom. It’s a lounge space with a “Champagne Frame” window installation made from one of the largest single panes of glass ever installed in a New York building, as well as a 2,100-bulb chandelier. It’s also meant to be a place where customers can meet and work with representatives from the Q by Aston Martin bespoke service to design a new car. There’s even a live video link so you can talk to members of the team at the marque’s design studio in Gaydon, U.K.

Q New York’s giant 35-by-10-foot LED display Aston Martin

A massive state-of-art customization screen anchors the space, and lets you see your dream car in a realistic, full-size rendering. The 35-by-10-foot ultra-high-definition LED display offers 360-degree views of your customized car, so you can see it from every angle. It also will instantaneously show how a vehicle’s appearance changes, both inside and out, when different Q by Aston Martin upgrades are plugged in.

“The opening of our first flagship Q location, in our largest commercial market, is the latest distinct expression of Aston Martin’s shift to an ultra-luxury brand,” executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said in a statement. “It demonstrates our ambition to drive global growth and create elevated customer experiences to match our owners’ passion for Aston Martin.”

Aston Martin

Eager to pay the space a visit? Q New York, which is located at 450 Park Avenue, is accepting appointments now (which can be made at any of the brand’s dealerships). There’s more to check out than just the space, too. A pair of the brand’s most striking models, the just-unveiled DB12 and the futuristic Valhalla AMR Pro hypercar, are also currently on view.

Click here for more photos of Aston Martin’s Q New York flagship customization center.