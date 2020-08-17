Aston Martin Releases Two Limited-Edition Bond-Inspired Cars Ahead of ‘No Time to Die’

It appears the Quartermaster at Aston Martin has been a very busy chap indeed. The marque’s bespoke division, which is fittingly dubbed “Q,” has just released two exclusive 007-inspired sports cars to mark the release of the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die.

The two limited-edition rides are variations on the Vantage and DBS Superleggera but have been tweaked to appeal to your inner spy. The cars were developed with the producers of the Bond films, EON Productions, and pay homage to upcoming film and the beloved franchise at large.

The first of the two models, the Vantage 007 Edition, is inspired by the original Aston Martin V8 that appeared in the 1987 classic The Living Daylights. The car is also slated to feature in No Time to Die, alongside no less than four iconic Aston Martins. Limited to a hundred, the design builds on the already aggressive styling of the standard Vantage and adds a custom mesh grille, yellow accents and a new “Cumberland Grey” paint job.

The interior, meanwhile, features black leather, dark chrome and a ton of secret agent toys. There is 007 branding applied to the center console, a laser-etched gadget plaque that references the various weapons from the flick, including missiles and lasers, and crosshairs etched onto the car’s paddle shift gear levers to make you feel like a real-life operative. The car also has the numbers “96.60” embroidered into the sun visors, which Bond buffs will know was the Russian police frequency 007 used to aid his escape in The Living Daylights.

Furthermore, the Vantage 007 Edition can be delivered with a set of limited-edition skis and ski rack that pay homage to the “winterized” V8 saloon from the ‘87 film.

Not to be outdone, the unique DBS Superleggera 007 Edition takes the range-topping Aston Martin to new heights with suitably menacing No Time To Die specification. Strictly limited to 25, the speedster sports a special “Ceramic Grey colorway” and features a black tinted carbon-fiber roof, mirror caps, diffusers and aero blades. It features striking gloss black diamond-turned Y-Spoke 21-inch wheels, along with a “007” fender badge and a special foil on the rear wing.

Inside, the leather-clad cabin is juxtaposed with flashes of bright red detailing. Subtle Bond references adorn the door cards, armrest buckle badge and the rear sub-woofer cover. The car also sports a plaque that states it is one of just 25 in existence.

As for the price, the DBS Superleggera 007 Edition will retail for roughly $365,300 (£279,025) while the Vantage 007 Edition will run you approximately $210,780 (£161,000). Deliveries are due to begin in the first half of 2021.

Check out more photos of the limited-edition rides below: