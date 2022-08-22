Aston Martin Said It Wouldn’t Make a V12 Vantage Roadster. This Weekend, It Dropped One Anyway.

It looks like Aston Martin wasn’t done with the V12 Vantage after all.

The British marque showed off an open-top variant of the powerful speed machine at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Friday. The convertible’s debut comes just five months after the brand unveiled the V12 Vantage Coupe—which was supposed to be the final iteration of the vehicle.

It’s easy to see why Aston Martin wasn’t finished saying goodbye, though. The V12 Vantage Roadster is a beauty. The two versions of the vehicle are basically identical, except you can take down the top of the new model when you feel like letting the wind run through your hair. The only other change is the rear wing, which no longer comes standard but is available as an option. Everything else—from the front fascia to the carbon-fiber body panels to the deck lid—is the same.

Another aspect that hasn’t changed is the powerplant. As the name makes clear, the V12 Vantage Roadster is powered by the automaker’s brawny V-12. It’s mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the rear axle, just like on the coupe. Despite the cosmetic differences between the two V12 Vantages, the mill still pumps out the same 690 horses and 555 ft lbs of twist, easily making the car the most powerful Vantage Roadster of all time. The hardtop version is a hair faster to 60 mph (3.4 seconds to 3.5 seconds), but both cars top out at 200 mph.

The V12 Vantage Roadster is the second of two vehicles that Aston Martin said it would unveil at Monterey Car Week. It’s not “ultra-exclusive” like the Le Mans-inspired DBR22, but it won’t exactly be easy to come by either. The convertible will be limited 249 examples, making it even more exclusive than the coupe, which had a production run of 333. No price was announced, but the expectation is that it will cost around $350,000. Unfortunately, every single Roadster is already spoken for. Luckily, Aston Martins have been known to go up for auction from time to time.

WATCH

Click here to see all of the photos of the Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster.