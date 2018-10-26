Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

The Aston Martin Valkyrie Rockets Towards Production

The hypercar exists entirely in simulations right now, but 3.5 years of development is starting to pay off.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie. Rendering: Courtesy of Aston Martin.
  View Gallery — 5   Photos

Related Articles

The Aston Martin Valkyrie—the brainchild of Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing—is an aerodynamic moonshot that runs right at the limits of a V-12 hypercar, and now we have an inside look into where the $3.2 million land rocket is in its progress towards production.

At last weekend’s Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Tex., Christian Horner, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team principal, has illuminated where Valkyrie is in the development and testing phase.

“Well, it’s all in the simulation world at the moment, but it’s highly encouraging. It’s going to be an incredible car, it’s going to be an iconic car, and it should start running just before Christmas this year, or the early part of next year. It’ll start track testing and then we’ll see it, but in the simulation world it’s highly impressive.”

Rendering of the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

The $3.2 million hypercar from Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing.  Rendering: Courtesy of Aston Martin.

Horner says Valkyrie has been a 3.5 year process, and now it’s about getting the production parts built, which he likens to “parts of a Swiss clock,” in terms of precision. But the Cosworth-supplied engine has already begun dyno-testing, as has the transmission and other individual parts. What’s left, is to bring everything together, and see if the real-world outcome is on par with expectations.

Like the Mercedes-AMG Project One, Valkyrie builds heavily on engineering and aerodynamic work harnessed from racing. Says Horner: “There’s an awful lot of DNA that’s coming out of Formula 1, but of course as a closed-wheel car, and here is an opportunity without the regulation constraints that there are in Formula 1.”

Rendering of the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

The Valkyrie’s cutting-edge cockpit.  Rendering: Courtesy of Aston Martin.

Adrian Newey, renowned aerodynamic wizard and head of Red Bull Racing, has been given the freedom to push the boundaries on Aston’s hypercar and it shows in the results, according to Horner. “The diffuser on it is insane, and the amount of downforce it generates is insane, it’s basically a diffuser on wheels.”

Horner says that despite being a road car, and even on road tires, he believes Valkyrie would be competitive in Formula 2. Aston Martin is also building a track-only special, the Valkyrie AMR Pro, that does away with the road components and is essentially the closest hypercar to an F1 racer. The AMR Pro version will be limited to only 25 examples, all of which have already been spoken for.

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Save up to 64% off the cover price, plus you get to take Robb Report with you with FREE digital access.

Order today

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad