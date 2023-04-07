A Ultra-Rare 2008 Lamborghini Reventón Is Up for Grabs—but You’ll Need More Than $1.45 Million to Buy It

Lamborghini may have set a new sales record last year, but its vehicles remain exclusive. That is why it’s so noteworthy that one of the rarest Raging Bulls of this century is currently up for grabs.

A stunning 2008 Reventón was put up for bid on Bring a Trailer earlier this week. The sleek coupe is one of just 20 examples that were built—along with 15 roadsters a couple of years later—each of which was already spoken for the public even knew about the car’s existence.

The Reventón made its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2007 and basically laid the groundwork for the next decade-plus of Lamborghini design. The car was built on the bones of the Murciélago but wore a carbon-fiber body inspired by Lockheed Martin’s F22 Raptor fighter jet, according to Car and Driver. Traces of its bold shape and angular lines can be found in the Italian marque’s next flagship supercar, the Aventador, which made its debut a few years later in 2010, and its successor, the just-unveiled Revuelto.

2008 Lamborghini Reventón Bring a Trailer

This particular example, which was the fifth built, sports the same flat gray finish as every other Reventón and rides on a set of 18-inch gloss black Alcoa forged wheels. The car’s scissor doors open to reveal an interior that pairs black leather with olive Alcantara. The supercar’s release pre-dated the digital screen craze of the last decade, but it still features a Kenwood touchscreen infotainment system built into its center stack.

In the car’s engine bay, you’ll find the same naturally aspirated 6.5-liter quad-cam V-12 found in the Murciélago LP640. The mill produces 641 hp and 487 ft lbs of torque, which are routed to all four wheels by a six-speed E-gear automated transmission. Thanks to all that power, the supercar can rocket from zero to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 211 mph. Despite being 15 years old, this example should still be capable of matching these feats, too. That’s because the car—which currently resides in California but was originally delivered to Canada—has mainly been kept on display since rolling off the line and has just 457 miles on the odometer.

Inside the Reventón Bring a Trailer

It’s not every day that a Reventón is put up for sale. Because of that, this barely driven example won’t go for cheap. Sure enough, the highest bid currently sits at $1.45 million as of press time. With five days left to go, you can expect that number to keep climbing.

