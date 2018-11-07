This Audi Comes with a Backseat Pet Hammock

The holidays are a time for family, but one (or more) family members often have to be left behind. No, I’m not talking about a Home Alone situation; I’m talking about good old canis familiaris, better known as the family dog. It turns out that the separation doesn’t only affect the dog, but it also puts the owners on a short leash. A Trip Advisor survey found that 35 percent of pet owners take shorter vacations and 25 percent end up taking fewer vacations altogether.

So, instead of leaving Fido at a kennel or with a trusted friend when you visit the family this holiday season, bring them along instead (perhaps by staying at a hotel that specifically accommodates pets in the way they’ve become accustomed), knowing they’ll be riding in style instead of in a crate. Starting November 15, Silvercar by Audi will launch its limited-time Four Feet Fleet program, which will allow dog owners to rent A4 sedans or Q5 SUVs from its all-Audi fleet that come with premium seat covers that lets dog have their run of the car without damaging or staining the upholstery.

To really spoil your canine traveling companion, seven Silvercar locations in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are letting owners rent a comfy pet hammock—that’s right, pet hammock—that can be added to your rental and preinstalled before your pick up the vehicle. The hammock gives the dogs a place to relax or bed down and keeps them from sliding around too much if you take a turn too sharply or have to slam on the brakes. Meanwhile, while your pooch is chilling out in the back seat, you will get to enjoy your own creature comforts, like GPS, satellite radio, and Bluetooth audio streaming.

Silvercar by Audi will offer the Four Feet Fleet Program from November 15 to January 5. To have a hammock installed, you can just book your car normally and then fill out a special online form. Use of the pet hammock will cost an extra $25 per day. If you still need to fly your pet to get to your ultimate destination, take a look at our guide for owners flying with their pets.