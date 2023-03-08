Is Audi Bringing the Popular RS4 Sport Wagon to the US?

Audi might be thinking about bringing another high-performance sports wagon to the US.

The German marque is considering releasing the RS 4 Avant stateside in the near future, according to Motor Trend. That’s because the most recent performance wagon the company released in the US, the RS6 Avant, actually turned out to be something of a hit.

For years, American enthusiasts had to sit back and watch with envy as countless high-powered sports wagons hit the European market. That changed in 2019, when Audi announced plans to bring the RS 6 Avant here finally. Station wagon sales have been declining on this side of the Atlantic for decades now, but the twin-turbo V-8 has been a success, with the initial 2,000 units the company brought to the US quickly selling out.

2023 Audi RS 4 Avant Competition Audi

It sounds like Audi is ready to find out if there’s an appetite for more. Motor Trend reports that while testing out the RS 5 Competition and European-only RS 4 Avant Competition in Spain last fall, a publicist for the brand let slip that the latter was actually bound for the US. At the time, Audi tried to pass the candid remark off as a mistake, but now another source has told the magazine that the wagon—which is equipped with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 that produces 444 hp and 442 ft lbs of torque—will go on sale in the US. When Motor Trend followed up with the marque, they were told there were no plans to release the car here “at this time,” which the magazine points out doesn’t mean it won’t happen at another time.

Unfortunately, enthusiasts might not want to uncork the Champagne just yet. When reached for comment by Robb Report on Wednesday, a representative for Audi left less room for interpretation. “There are no plans to bring the RS 4 to the US market,” they said.

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant Photo: Courtesy of Audi AG.

Of course, that doesn’t mean another Audi sports wagon isn’t destined for our shores. An all-electric RS 6 Avant could arrive sometime this year and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see it released here. There’s also a sportback version of the new RS 3 that we’re sure more than a few enthusiasts wouldn’t mind getting their hands on.