The Audi RS 6 Avant, the Station Wagon of Your Dreams, Is Finally Coming to America

For years now, American auto enthusiasts have been praying that car companies would start bringing over the performance wagons their European counterparts have grown so used to. And Audi, it appears, was listening. The German automaker just announced it will look take advantage of the US’s growing love of wagons and bring over its lusted-after RS6 Avant later next year.

On Tuesday, Audi revealed that it will start selling the RS6 Avant, a long-time cult favorite of car geeks, in the U.S. market during the second or third quarter of 2020, according to a press release. The move marks the first time the company has brought a wagon from the Audi Sport line to the U.S.

So why all the fuss over a station wagon? Sure, the RS6 Avant looks slick, in that typical Audi manner, but to really understand why the vehicle has become such an object of fascination, one need just look under the hood. It may be a wagon, but the Avant was designed and built with performance in mind. It packs a robust twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8, which, in conjunction with a 48-volt hybrid system, is capable of churning out 591 hp and 590 pound-feet of torque. The company claims the vehicle can hit 62 mph in just 3.6 second and has a top speed of 155 mph.

In addition to its powerhouse of an engine, the RS6 comes with a Tiptronic eight-speed automatic transmission with a launch-control function that transmits torque to its Quattro all-wheel drive system. When traction is iffy, the system will send more power to the axle with a better hold on the road. The wagon also features a specially tuned adaptive air suspension. An RS sport suspension with Dynamic Ride Control will also be available.

Rumors have been swirling since February that Audi was thinking about bringing the RS6 Avant to American soil, and the move shows a confidence from the company that the time is right. When the wagon goes on sale, its direct in-class competitors will include the Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon, Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo and Jaguar XF Sportbrake, according to Car and Driver. No information was made available as to potential pricing, but the E63 S wagon starts at $112,745. Check out more photos of the RS6 Avant below: