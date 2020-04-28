Back to the Future, Times Two: A ’81 DeLorean DMC-12 and a ’85 Toyota SR5 Are Now Up for Auction

Bring a Trailer wants you to live out your Back to the Future dreams. The online motor auctioneer is putting both a 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 and a 1985 Toyota Xtra Cab SR5 truck up for bidding. As fans of the classic ’80s movie will recall, both played prominent roles in the Back to Future film franchise. And now both are being sold by an owner going by the apt moniker Mcfly1985, an allusion to Marty McFly, the movie’s central character, played by Michael J. Fox.

When it comes to the DeLorean, this specific example only racked up 4,300 miles on its odometer during its decades of life. Originally purchased in Florida, it was in extended storage for about 25 years before being sold in 2018. The iconic winged design is powered by a rear-mounted 2.85-liter PRV V6 engine with a five-speed manual transaxle. Detailed invoices––18 pages from The DeLorean Company––included with the vehicle record regular maintenance work and the refurbishment of the brushed stainless steel exterior panels. Gray leather upholstery gives the futuristic style an earthy, luxurious touch.

The Toyota has likewise been kept in excellent condition. Intentionally refurbished in 2015 to closely model Marty McFly’s pickup in the movies, it has a pristine black exterior and tubular bumpers to mirror the added roll bar. The top of the cab is outfitted with bright yellow KC HiLites auxiliary lights that will help it stand out regardless of the weather conditions or time of day. Propelled by a fuel-injected 2.4-liter 22RE inline-four linked engine, it comes equipped with a five-speed manual transmission. Its firm suspension helps make the ride on 31″ Goodyear Wrangler tires a very sturdy one. Gray interior panels, upholstery and carpeting give the interior a cohesive look that’s not entirely out of place today.

The duo may not exactly take us to the future, but it’s a welcome throwback. See more photographs of each car below.