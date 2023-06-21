The ‘Barbie’ Movie Has Caused Interest in Pink Chevrolet Corvettes to Skyrocket

Barbie won’t be out for another month, but its influence is already being felt on the secondary car market.

The trailer for the movie, which comes out July 21, appears to be the driving source behind a surge of interest in the main character’s (played by Margo Robbie) trademark pink Chevrolet Corvette, according to the U.K.’s AutoTrader. The online automotive marketplace has seen searches for the vehicle more than double over the last month.

Between May 19 and June 18 of this year, Auto Trader users searched for convertible Chevy Corvettes 12,000 times, according to data released by the website on Wednesday. That’s a 120 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The month-long stretch coincided with the release of the main trailer for the movie on May 25, which features multiple shots of Barbie driving her beloved ‘Vette. Listings for pink convertibles have also risen by 93 percent on the platform over this time.

Interest in Barbie’s Corvette isn’t just limited to AutoTrader users, either. An analysis of the last three months of Google search data shows that searches for “Barbie movie car” are up by 450 percent, “Barbie Corvette” by 80 percent, “Pink Corvette” by 21 percent, and “Barbie Car” by 19 percent.

It’s easy to see why people are so taken by Barbie’s ride. The car that the titular character and her relentlessly cheery boyfriend, Ken (Ryan Gosling), use to drive from Barbie Land to the Real World in the film is a modified C1 Corvette. It’s finished in neon pink with white and chrome bodywork and features a light-pink leather interior that has an extra row of seating (the original C1 only had room for two). Barbie has driven a number of cool cars over the years—among them a Mercedes-Benz 190SL, a Ferrari 328 GTS, and a Porsche 911 Cabriolet—but the Star Vette, which launched in the 1970s, remains the vehicle she is most closely associated with.

Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Now might not be the time to buy a Pink ‘Vette just like Barbie’s, unless you’re willing to settle for one that isn’t life-size. The toy version of the character’s trusted convertible is available to buy now from Mattel for $75.