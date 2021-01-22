Here’s How You Can Own the First Ram 1500 TRX Off the Assembly Line

It’s no secret that high-end pickup trucks are hotter than pancakes among sports and luxury car buyers. And why not? When you’re not blowing off steam driving the latest supercar or enjoying the opulence of that four-door land yacht, you still have stuff to haul, whether it’s a track-bound motorcycle or a bale of hay to a prized thoroughbred. Doing so quickly is one of the perks for would-be owners of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, the latest monster-truck whose close relatives are vehicles like the Dodge Challenger and Durango SRT Hellcats. We say “would-be owners” because the trucks, which began production in the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Mich., last December, are only just coming into showrooms, with a trail of eager buyers.

If the thought of owning the world’s fastest and most powerful series-production half-ton pickup truck is appealing, Barrett-Jackson’s online auction ,on March 26 in Scottsdale, Ariz., will offer the opportunity to acquire the very first example off the production line. The buyer of VIN No. 001 also gains the satisfaction of knowing that 100 percent of the sale price benefits United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s 2-1-1 helpline to provide services to veterans and their families.

Since the Ram 1500 TRX is all about numbers, let’s look at a few. This is the first of only 702 examples of the Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition model (the edition sold out in less than three hours), a build quantity established because the 6.2-liter, supercharged V-8 is rated at precisely that much horsepower. And the engine churns out 650 ft lbs of torque, which is another reason to want this truck. Acceleration is blistering for a half-ton, with a zero-to-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds at 108 mph, and a top speed of 118 mph. With an eight-speed transmission and permanent all-wheel drive, the TRX is built for serious off-roading, with nearly a foot of ground clearance and 35-inch all-terrain tires.

Almost understated, the Ram 1500 TRX is dressed in Launch Edition-exclusive Anvil Gray exterior paint, and comes with a one-of-a-kind VIN No. 001 Authentication Kit: a presentation box with a bound book custom-developed by the Ram team that highlights the vehicle’s design development, exclusive photos and video, a speed-form model, and a Ram truck cover developed by the vehicle design crew.

The Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition package features the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, which embellishes the interior—standard equipped with a 12-inch touchscreen—with trim in carbon fiber, a color accent package, a head-up display, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, advanced safety group, hood and bodyside graphics and beadlock-capable wheels. Naturally, VIN No. 001 includes optional equipment, including a Mopar RamBar, rock rails, a bed-mounted tire-carrier, trailer tow group, and trailer reverse steering control when it’s time to take Secretariat’s progeny to the track.