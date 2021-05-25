Bentley’s New Bentayga S Gives the Marque’s SUV a Sporty Makeover

Bentley has just introduced a new Bentayga, and this version just might be the sportiest yet.

The British marque unveiled the brand-new Bentayga S on Tuesday morning. The latest version of its beloved SUV has been given a subtle, muscular makeover and is now equipped with a raft of new features designed to ensure a more dynamic driving experience.

The Bentayga S joins an expanding range that already includes the Hybrid, V8 and Speed. At a glance, the latest model doesn’t look that different from its siblings, with the same base design cues that have been present since the vehicle’s 2020’s facelift. The details, though, tell a different story.

There are lower bumpers in the front and back, as well as a larger rear spoiler, which gives the vehicle a more sinewy profile. It also now features dark-tinted LED lights, a black body kit, black door mirrors and new black split oval exhaust. Essentially, everything that used to be chrome is now done up in elegant black. These dark flourishes, along with special “S” badging and a set of unique 22-inch, five-spoke wheels, combine to give the SUV more athletic look than ever before.

As sporty as it may look on the outside, the interior of the Bentayga S is just as luxurious as you’d expect from Bentley. The cabin, which is available in either a four-, five- or seven-seat configuration, is similar to that of found in the V8, but features a bold color-split design. New seats feature Alcantara elements, fluting and contrast stitching. The cockpit is outfitted with the same digital information panel found in the Speed, which features real-time animations and can be customized to each driver’s preference. Finally, an embroidered “S” motif and badging can be found on the seats, dashboard and illuminated treadplates.

Under the hood, you’ll find the same robust 4.0-liter turbo-charged V-8 that can be found in the Bentayga V8. While not as powerful as the Speed’s W-12, it’s a more than capable mill that can produce 542 hp and 568 ft lbs of torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission which sends power to each wheel, the engine can rocket the car from zero to 60 mph in a sprightly 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 180, which is just 10 mph slower than the Speed. While engine performance between the S and V8 is basically the same, the latest model’s engine emits more of a hearty growl thanks to a new free-flowing sports exhaust system.

That new exhaust system isn’t the only upgrade you’ll notice, though. Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll control now comes standard. The world’s first electric active roll control technology reacts within 0.3 second to counteract lateral force when cornering, ensuring maximum tire contact so you and your passengers won’t feel a thing. There’s also a new, specially tuned Sport driving mode that increases suspension dampening by 15 percent, stiffening the chassis and improving steering feel. Finally, the automaker’s Torque Vectoring by Brake system, lightly brakes the inside rear wheel when you’re taking a corner, allowing for more responsive turning.

Bentley will start taking orders for the Bentayga S next month, with the SUV expected to begin deliveries and hit the market this October. The model will start at $219,800, plus applicable fees. That sticker price makes it the second-most expensive Bentayga, a $30,000 step up from the V8 but $30,000 less than the range-topping Speed. If you’ve been looking for a go-anywhere SUV that also delivers plenty of luxury, your search just may be over.