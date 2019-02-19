Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

The 2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed Becomes the World’s Fastest SUV (for Now)

The 190.1 mph SUV edges out the Lamborghini Urus by 0.6 mph.

Bentley Bentayga Speed Photo: Courtesy of Bentley

Related Articles

When it comes to sibling rivalries, it can get downright heated in the contest for victory. Case in point: the Bentley Bentayga Speed and the Lamborghini Urus. Both are produced by the Volkswagen Group, and both share a platform. When Bentley introduced the Bentayga back in 2016, it launched with a staggering top speed of 187 miles per hour, a record for SUVs. Lamborghini fired back via the 190-mph Urus, stealing the record. But now, Bentley’s is set to reclaim the throne with the 190-mph 2020 Bentayga Speed.

Bentley Bentayga Speed

If you’re reading this and thinking, “if the Urus and the Bentayga Speed both go 190, how is one actually faster?” that’s a very fair query. The answer lies in a technicality. Lamborghini’s quoted top speed for the Urus is 305 kilometers per hour, which translates to 189.5 mph. The Bentayga Speed’s quoted top speed is 306 km/h, which calculates to 190.1 mph. The devil’s in the details and that 0.6 mph would see the title revert back to Bentley. (Is this all a little silly? Absolutely, but every little bit of marketing helps.)

Bentley Bentayga Speed

The Bentayga Speed has some tweaks to help the hulking brute of a ute fly, including to the prodigious 6.0-liter W-12 powerplant which gets 26 extra horses, bringing it to 626-horsepower. The torque remains the same as the base model: 664 lb-ft. (The Urus boasts a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that’s good for 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of yank.) The 0-60 sprint sees 0.2 seconds shaved off, dropping down to 3.9.

There’s a reimagined suspension and a new exhaust tune that gives a greater bark on the start up and on downshifts, plus some new 22-inch wheels, and a rear spoiler outside the Bentayga Speed, along with carbon-ceramic brakes that can withstand hotter temps, though an actual Bentayga Speed owner is unlikely to dip a toe onto a track where that would make a legitimate difference.

Bentley Bentayga Speed

While Bentley may be enjoying its time at the top of speed mountain, it won’t be long until a challenger creeps up and knocks the Bentayga Speed from its perch. Undoubtedly, Lamborghini is working on a beefier Urus, and Aston Martin and Ferrari are both developing super-utes. (McLaren, meanwhile, steadfastly denies it’ll ever offer an SUV.) Which begs the question: which SUV will join the 200 Club first?

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Open up to luxury this year. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 64% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad