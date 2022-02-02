Bentley Is Running an Extraordinary 5-Day British Road Trip With a Stop at the Macallan

Calling all gentleman drivers: Bentley has your next road trip sorted.

The British marque has taken the liberty of planning a five-day jaunt throughout the UK that promises some seriously epic scenic driving. Behind the wheel of your very own Bentley, you’ll journey along some of Britain’s most beautiful roads to a variety of historic locales, high-end restaurants and luxury hotels, before finishing up at the Macallan estate in Scotland for a well-deserved whisky.

The all-inclusive experience fittingly begins at Bentley’s flagship showroom in Crewe. Here, guests will enjoy a private lunch and then tour the factory to see the automakers in action. Dinner will be served in the factory, too, with each ingredient sourced within a 26-mile radius to give you a real taste of Crewe.

Day two is where the fun really begins, though. In one of Bentley’s latest models—the Continental GT, the Flying Spur or the Bentayga—guests will drive in convoy through the breathtaking Peak Distrinct. After a tour and lunch at Michelin-starred restaurant Northcote, you’ll hightail it to the charming Middleton Lodge in the Yorkshire Dales to feast on local produce and recharge for the night.

The next morning you can opt for a private yoga sesh at the Lodge before the convoy continues into the picturesque North Pennines and Northumberland National Park. Lunch today will be served at an Edwardian manor that’s nestled in the Tweed Valley. Come nightfall, you’ll arrive at the Treehouses at Lanrick for an alfresco dinner prepared by noted chef Tony Singh and a spot of stargazing with Scotland’s Astronomer Royal Catherine Heyman.

Day four will begin with a stop at the Fife Arms, a 200-year-old hotel packed with more than 16,000 antiques, as well as artworks by Picasso, Freud and more. The convey will then embark on the final leg of the trip, which celebrates the partnership between Bentley and the Macallan. You’ll head to the 485-acre estate in Speyside for a scotch tasting at the distillery, then enjoy a curated dining experience at the Elchies Brasserie and a stay at the beautifully restored Rothes Glen.

Day five, meanwhile, will include a final breakfast and a chauffeured transfer to Aberdeen International Airport for flights home. You can also opt to take the iconic Caledonia Sleeper train from Inverness to London if you want to keep things scenic.

As to be expected, spots are limited. The nameplate is allowing just five couples on the trips that will take place at four different points throughout this year. You can expect to pay around $15,400 (£11,350) per person and this covers all accommodation, food, drinks and activities throughout the five-day trip, as well as the use of the Bentley. You’ll also enjoy a full concierge service that will cater to any needs or wants along the way.

Ready for a jaunt across the pond? You can contact Bentley for more information.

Check out more photos below: