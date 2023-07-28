All the Bentleys at This Year’s Goodwood Fest Ran on Biofuel

Bentley’s legendary W-12’s days may be numbered, but the marque isn’t ready to fully say goodbye to the internal-combustion engine just yet.

The storied British marque appears to be actively exploring ways to prolong the lifespan of traditional mills even as it moves forward with plans to completely electrify its lineup. Just look at the vehicles the automaker brought to the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this month, each of which had a tank filled with sustainable biofuel.

Bentley brought six vehicles to the annual event, including its oldest surviving model, the 103-year-old EXP2. Each car was running on the automaker’s second-generation biofuel, which is 100 percent sustainable and reduces CO2 emissions by 85 percent compared to standard gasoline. The use of eco-conscious fuel didn’t hurt performance either. The brand’s vehicles completed 32 successful hill climbs. The exclusive Batur sports coupe (picture up top) was able to complete the winding circuit in just 55 seconds, while the Bentayga Expanded Wheelbase SUV set a new course towing record.

Even the 1920 Bentley EXP2 can run on the marque’s second-generation biofuel Bentley

An interesting aspect of Bentley’s biofuel—which is produced from fermented waste biomass—is that it conforms to the global EN228 standard for standard pump gasoline. That means that any Bentley, including the EXP3, can run on it without any necessary engine modifications, according to a press release. The automaker is focused on offering a lineup of entirely battery-powered vehicles by 2030, but it is also committed to supporting all past and present Bentleys as part of its Beyond 100 strategy. Over 80 percent of the vehicles the marque has built are still running today, and the use of biofuel represents a more sustainable way forward for them.

WATCH

Bentley isn’t the only premium automaker looking into the viability of alternative fuels for its vehicles. Lamborghini and Porsche are both invested in synthetic fuel development, which the latter believes could allow it to keep an ICE power train in the iconic 911 into the next decade. Ferrari, meanwhile, has used 10 percent biofuel in its Formula 1 race cars over the last two seasons.