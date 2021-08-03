5 Ultra-Rare, Never-Driven Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousines Just Went Up for Sale

Forget your prom limo. The Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine is the kind of luxury saloon that could give a certain custom boat tail a run for its money. Now, five examples of one of the marque’s most exclusive luxury rides has been posted for sale by Bentley Emirates.

While their availability is noteworthy enough, the vehicles also come in pristine condition, having never been driven. The coachbuilt limos were hand-crafted by the automaker’s bespoke division, Bentley Mulliner, in 2015. Upon completion, they were shipped to the United Arab Emirates, where the client took delivery of the limousines and then, apparently, just stowed them away. None of the saloons was ever registered or used, according to a press release. Bentley Emirates recently re-acquired the vehicles and has decided to give collectors one last chance to buy the ultra-rare automobiles.

The Mulsanne Grand Limousine is 3.28 feet longer and three inches taller than the sedan it’s based on. The impact of these modifications is best felt inside the actual passenger cabin. The already spacious rear now has room for two rows of seats, which face each other, similar to on a private jet. A “smart” electrochromic glass divider between the driver’s cockpit and passenger cabin adds privacy. Meanwhile, when you want to play, there are folding picnic tables, a beverage cabinet with bespoke crystal tumblers and a bottle cooler and champagne flutes located between the front-facing seats.

Each of the five limos has its own unique visual identity, according a Bentley. The first has a Silver Frost over Moroccan Blue finish, with an Imperial Blue and Linen interior. Another features Damson over Black Crystal on the outside and Damson and Twine leather on the inside. Then there’s a limo with an Onyx over Candy Red color scheme that’s complemented by Hotspur and Camel seats. Up next, is an example coated in Rubino Red over Light Gazelle, offset by a Fireglow and Twine cabin. The final limo is done up in just Black Sapphire, with an elegant Imperial Blue and Camel interior.

One thing missing from the sales announcement is the price. There’s a simple reason for that—the coach-built vehicles are aimed at customers who don’t give things like sticker price much thought. Whoever the buyers are, we suspect these cars are going to get a lot more use this time around.

Check out more photos of the Mulsanne Grand Limousine below: