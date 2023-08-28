Bentley Will Give Personalized Tours at Its U.K. Factory Starting This Fall

Bentley is rolling out the red carpet for collectors.

The British marque will start running new personalized tours at its historic Crewe headquarters this September. Set within a luxe new visitor center called CW1 House, the fully immersive experiences are designed to entertain guests while they commission new cars.

You will be welcomed to the factory by a dedicated host who will create a custom itinerary to further inspire ideas for your dream ride. The tours include immersive digital engagements, such as a 3-D installation that chronicles the long history of the century-old nameplate. There will also be hands-on sections that allow you to fully appreciate the high-end materials used in Bentley’s designs.

The tours will take place in the new visitor center. Bentley

In the Excellence Centre for Vehicle Finish, for instance, clients can peruse the latest paint finishes, sustainable hides, stitching designs, wood veneers, hoods, carpets, and seatbelt varieties. Bentley’s design consultants will be on hand to provide advice on the different combinations and will ensure your four-wheeler is exactly to your liking.

Clients can peruse the latest paint finishes. Bentley

In addition, you’ll make a pit stop at the dedicated wood shop to choose between nine sustainable wood finishes from around the world. Bentley says you can also pick bespoke finishes, such as stone, carbon fiber, and machine-turned aluminum. To top it off, you’ll learn how your car will be book- and mirror-matched.

Bentley’s design consultants will be on hand throughout the tour Bentley

“We have invested heavily to provide the service our clients expect and are now providing interactive immersive solutions that will enable each customer to learn and interact as well as creating a legacy and opportunity to invest in a piece of Bentley history,” Caren Jochner, global head of brand experience at Bentley, said in a statement.

Customers can pick from nine wood veneers.

The marque has invested $3.1 billion (£2.5 billion) in future product development and the “dream factory.” The headquarters are already carbon neutral but will be carbon positive by 2030. The first Bentley EV will also be developed and built at the U.K. factory.

Sounds like a trip to Crewe is in order.