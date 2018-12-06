Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

Bentley’s New Continental GT Convertible Is an All-Weather Wonder

The 626 hp open-top tourer offers plenty of heat and can even come dressed in tweed.

The Bentley Continental GT Convertible. Photo by Richard Pardon, courtesy of Bentley Motors Limited.
  View Gallery — 5   Photos

Related Articles

Bentley continues to perfect the art of top-down, wind-in-your-hair grand touring with the unveiling of its third-generation Continental GT Convertible. Developed from the restyled and reengineered GT coupé, this sublime drop-top features a roof that can open up in just 19 seconds, even while the car glides along at 30 mph.

New roof-insulating materials, along with advances in sealing techniques, mean that with the top raised, the convertible’s cabin is three decibels quieter than the last version. Now it’s said to be as quiet as the last generation GT coupé.

Buyers will be able to take their pick from no fewer than seven colors for the new top. And for the first time, there’s the option of a new and oh-so-British tweed cloth for the roof.

Bentley designers have also made sure that the new four-seat Continental GT Convertible can be enjoyed year-round, equipping its front seats with redesigned neck warmers that blow hotter and quieter than before. Add to that the heated center armrest, heated steering wheel, and heated seats.

The Bentley Continental GT Convertible.

The convertible speeds to 207 mph.  Photo by Richard Pardon, courtesy of Bentley Motors Limited.

As with the new GT coupé, the GT Convertible features Bentley’s mighty 626 hp 6-liter twin-turbo W12 engine mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission channeling power to all four wheels. Shaving the weight of the convertible’s body shell by 20 percent sharpens the car’s performance, delivering ferociously fast zero-to-60-mph sprinting in just 3.7 seconds. Top speed is a hair-raising (literally) 207 mph.

Folding the GT Convertible’s roof is all the better for seeing the car’s exquisite new interior, which, in usual Bentley fashion, is only limited in its level of bespoke customization by the girth of your pocketbook.

One stunning new option is the metal finish for the center console. Inspired by the Côtes de Genève pattern that adorns the surfaces of many high-end Swiss timepieces, the finish is achieved via horizontal machining of the aluminum, which yields a retro, three-dimensional look.

The Bentley Continental GT Convertible.

The droptop’s sublime interior.  Photo: Courtesy of Bentley Motors Limited.

The retro theme continues with the rotating dashboard display that’s carried over from the new coupe. On one side of the central panel is Bentley’s high-tech, 12.3-inch touchscreen. At the touch of a button, the veneer panel revolves to reveal a trio of elegant analog dials to show outside temperature, a compass, and a clock. Bentley says it provides the driver with a “digital detox.”

There’s no firm word on when the 2019 Continental GT Convertible might appear in the United States—buyers are still waiting for deliveries of the new coupe. Expect pricing for this 12-cylinder masterpiece to start around $240,000.

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Save up to 64% off the cover price, plus you get to take Robb Report with you with FREE digital access.

Order today

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad