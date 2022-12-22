Bertone Just Unveiled a Slick New 1,100 HP Supercar, and It Runs on Plastic Trash

Bertone is celebrating its 110th birthday in style.

The famed Italian coachbuilder, which was recently resurrected by brothers Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci, has just unveiled a brand-new supercar called the GB110. The stylish coupé promises top-level performance and will run on a special fuel made from plastic waste.

It should come as no surprise that the coachbuilder responsible for the look of the Lamborghini Countach knows a thing or two about designing an attractive supercar. The GB110 won’t have the same impact as the Raging Bull’s most iconic model, but it is slick. It has a wedge shape like so many of the shop’s most famous designs but looks thoroughly modern thanks to its bold lines and aggressive aerodynamics package. A pair of scissor doors, similar to those found on the Countach, round things out.

Bertone GB110 Bertone

Bertone hasn’t revealed what kind of engine will be in the G110, but it will generate 1,100 hp, 811 ft lbs of torque (which translates to 1,100 newton-meters) and have a redline of 8,400 rpm. The drivetrain will also feature a seven-speed gearbox—it’s unclear if it’s an automatic or manual—that sends power to all four wheels. We’ll have to wait for more concrete details, but that all sounds very promising, as does the company’s claims that the car can go from zero-to-60 mph in 2.79 seconds and hit a top speed of 236 mph.

What will really separate the GB110 from its Italian supercar peers will be the fuel that powers it. Bertone says it will provide owners with a unique renewable fuel that is made from converted plastic waste. It’s unclear how much will be provided or whether it can run on other fuels. Bertone did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Robb Report.

A GB110 design sketch Bertone

To be sure, the GB110 won’t be easy to get. Bertone has announced that it will build just 33 examples of its chic supercar, with deliveries expected to commence in 2024. Don’t fret too much if you miss out, though. The coachbuilder promises the GB110 is just the first new car it has in the works.

