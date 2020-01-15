A One-Off Camaro Designed by Drag Racer John Force Could Fetch $1 Million at Auction

Someone paying a million smackers for a Camaro is not something you see every day, but this ain’t your everyday Chevy. This drag racing masterpiece was designed by none other than the legendary racer John Force, and it’s expected to fetch somewhere in the neighborhood of $1 million when it crosses the block at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction this weekend.

The one-of-a-kind Camaro carries its own distinct style, which was shaped by the 16-time National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) champion. The body features a chic black-and-silver paint scheme, with crimson detailing, while the bulging hood is adorned with a ghosted American flag, because patriotism.

John Force’s autograph is plastered all over the track-ready car—the hood, the rear and even in the interior—ensuring the champ is well and truly represented. The car also features a unique “2020COPO-FORCE” identification plaque and comes with a custom helmet and firesuit.

“This is a great-looking COPO Camaro, and I enjoyed helping design this car,” Force said in a press release. “The COPO Camaro is already a formidable car and hard to beat on the track. But this one is even more special…”

He wasn’t lying. The gutsy muscle car is powered by a 5.7-liter LSX-based V-8 engine that comes with a 2.65-liter Magnusson supercharger. The setup is capable of punching out 580 horses, 8,000 rpm and speeds in excess of 160 mph. To top it off, a Racer’s package is also part of the deal, which includes a carbon fiber air inlet, dual batteries, a weight box, a quick-change coupling for the supercharger, plus a parachute which is located in the rear of the car.

Chevrolet produces just 69 COPO Camaros per year, rendering the race car both rare and pricey. A few years ago a 2014 COPO Camaro sold for $700,000, but since this particular model is a one-off and not part of the annual production run, it’s sure to attract a few more Benjamins. Seven figures seems entirely possible.

The 2020 COPO Camaro John Force edition will be hit the block at the 49th Barrett Jackson Scottsdale auction this Friday around 6:30 p.m. All proceeds from the sale will be donated toward DonorsChoose.org, an organization that helps teachers and students in need.

Check out more photos of the car below: