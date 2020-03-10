Bentley Unveils an Equestrian Edition Continental GTC for People Who Really Love Horses

Bentley is no stranger to bespoke vehicles, but the first few months of 2020 have seen the brand rededicate itself to these efforts. The latest proof is the just unveiled Continental GTC Equestrian Edition.

The unique Continental GT convertible is the second head-turning limited edition we’ve seen from the storied British automaker in as many weeks, following the bold new Bacalar roadster. Specially commissioned by a horse-loving client, the hand-built one-off is the first entry in the brand-new Bentley Mulliner Collections portfolio.

Drawing inspiration from the famed Cheltenham racecourse and festival—which just so happened to kick off on Tuesday—the stately convertible is finished in a special Spruce green with black accents around the grille, bezels and exhaust outlets, along with matching gloss black 22-inch rims. The theme continues inside the vehicle, though here it’s broken up by diamond-quilted tweed fabric, Saddle Hide leather and Burr Walnut veneer. The headrests and front fascia also feature a unique horse and rider silhouette emblems.

Mulliner’s renowned attention to detail doesn’t just stop at what you can see, either. Underneath the hood, you’ll find a top-of-the-line 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12. As you’d expect from a car bearing the name Equestrian Edition, the car churns out plenty of horses, 626 to be exact, along with 664 lb-ft of torque. The Continental GTC also comes with both of Bentley’s driver assistance technologies, Touring and City Specification. As you’ve probably already figured out by now, this car is for more than just show.

Bentley didn’t reveal how much the one-of-a-kind Equestrian Edition will cost, but we’d expect it to be substantial. The Bacalar, which was also a Mulliner creation, costs $1.9 million, and there will be 12 of those in the end.

Expect to see more limited-run cars like the Equestrian Edition and Bacalar going forward. Bentley has made loud and clear that it would like to get back into coach building. Over the weekend, the company’s CEO Adrian Hallmark told Top Gear that the brand hoped to dedicate resources freed up by the outgoing Mulsanne saloon to building more bespoke editions.

Check out more images of the Equestrian edition below: