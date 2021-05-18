Camping Is Back! 11 Travel Trailers That Will Help You Rough It in Style

With vaccines now available to most Americans, it’s time to start imagining what our post-pandemic lives will be like. But you can be forgiven for not wanting to rush back to the way thing used to be just yet, especially when it relates to coming into contact with other people. Thankfully, as we’ve all learned over the last year, keeping your distance doesn’t necessarily preclude you from some of the finer things in life, like going on road trip. In fact, the slew of new feature-laden luxury travel trailers on the market now make it easier than ever to experience a change of scenery without having to wade through crowds of people at the airport. The right caravan will let you bring the whole family, including your dog. And, if you need to work while you play, a mobile office is now in the offing. Below, 11 deluxe travel trailers that will help you enjoy both the outdoors and the open road in style and comfort.

Bowlus Terra Firma

If you’re looking for a trailer that screams classic Americana, Bowlus has just what you’re looking for. The brand is responsible for the Road Chief, the very first tear aluminum-covered, teardrop-shaped caravan (it’s the model that would inspire Wally Byam to build the first Airstream). Bowlus’s latest offering, the limited-edition Terra Firma, has a retro-inspired exterior but is chock full of all the modern-day amenities you need to feel at home on any campground, no matter how far the road has taken you. These include an advanced climate control system, an ultra-efficient power management system, a fully customizable interior, heated floors, HEPA air filters and UVC lighting. There also may be no better option for someone who can’t stand the idea of being away from their pets for too long, either, as the $265,000 trailer also features built-in food bowls and a personalized bed for Fido.

Bruder EXP-6

There’s spending a few days at a mild-mannered campground and then there’s really roughing it. If your idea of a good time leans towards the latter, the Bruder EXP-6 is probably what you’re looking for. The Australian-designed trailer, which starts at $68,000, has a heavy-duty suspension that allows it to tackle just about any terrain, no matter how treacherous. The caravan has a rough-and-tumble design that more closely resembles that of a combat vehicle than something you’d take on a weekend jaunt with the family. Despite this, the EXP-6 opens up to reveal an elegant and modern interior cabin with a full bathroom, loads of storage space and an adjustable roof that increases sleeping capacity from four to six (possibly more if you have the kids with you). Outside the trailer, you’ll find a slide-out kitchen with everything you need to prepare a delicious meal, and the roof-mounted solar panels should provide more than enough juice to keep the climate control system and flat screen TV going.

Living Vehicle

Matthew Hoffman’s Living Vehicle trailers aren’t just for a weekend in the woods, they’re for actually living there. The chrome, shoe box-shaped trailer offers everything you would want from a New York apartment, with basically the same square footage. Costing $150,000, the former architect’s trailers have it all—outsized windows, a skylight, spa-style bathroom, washing machine and a roof-top solar system allowing for off-the-grid living. And because everyone’s idea of what makes the perfect home is their own, each unit is fully customizable.

Tabbert Cellini Slide-Out

The Tabbert Cellini Slide-Out may look like the travel of your youth on the outside, but that’s where the similarities stop. Open up the side door of the sizable German model and you’ll find it’s as luxurious as the most decked-out rock star tour bus, only a little more tasteful. Starting at $83,425, the trailer’s spacious and glossy interior features a full-sized kitchen, comfortable living area and a bedroom with more than enough room for a queen-sized mattress and a gorgeous wood and steel-decorated bathroom. Also, as the name hints, it features a slide out portion that makes the trailer’s already deceptively large living area even larger.

Airstream Flying Cloud 30FB Office

Some of us find it really hard to get away from the office. Don’t feel too bad if this describes you, because Airstream’s latest Flying Cloud model will allow you to take the office with you to any campground across the country. Not only does the 30-foot-model, which starts at $107,500, feature all the virtues the brand is known for—a classic aluminum design, unmatched craftsmanship and loads of amenities—but it also has its very own built-in office area with a full-size desk, dry erase board and plenty of USB ports and AC outlets to keep your laptop and smart devices fully charged. You can even add mobile internet through the brand’s Connected Service or an optional roof-mounted antenna. When you’re ready to finally unplug for the day, there’s plenty of room to relax, too, including a main “bedroom” which has enough space for a queen bed.

Retreat Cabin and OzXcorp’s ERV

It was only a matter of time until the electric revolution made its way to the world of trailers and campers. Retreat Caravan and OzXcorp’s ERV is a rugged trailer that also happens to run entirely on battery power. Roof-mounted solar panels provide juice for a 14.3-kWh lithium battery that keeps everything running. And while the trailer is perfectly equipped for some off-road fun thanks to a specially tuned suspension and all-terrain tires, it also packs all of the comforts of a luxe hotel room inside, including a bathroom, spacious seating area and master bedroom suite. But the true highlight may be the $75,000 caravan’s full-size kitchen, which features an induction cooktop, fridge and washing machine. There’s also a Weber electric barbecue and slow cooker for cooking outdoors as well.

Land Ark Drake

Almost more of a portable house than a trailer, the Land Ark Drake basically lets you take all the comforts of home on the road. The gigantic, yet stylish, two-level, 357-square-feet trailer can comfortably sleep seven adults. Stark and modern on the outside, the trailer features an equally clean white-washed pine and black metal decorated interior. Across its two floors it has room for a full-sized kitchen, living room and bathroom (which includes a bathtub), along with two loft bedrooms and an office which can also be converted to a sleeping area. Its $139,000 starting price may sound a lot for a trailer, but for a two-story house on wheels it’s not that bad.

Polydrops P17A

The Polydrops’s P17A is a high-tech trailer designed specifically to be pulled by an electric vehicle. This starts with its angular, teardrop exterior. Looking more like a space pod than a caravan, this design helps keep weight down to a meager 1,200 pounds, making it easier to tow. Also helping is a unique power system specifically designed to ease stress on your EV, be it a car, SUV or truck. That power setup suits another purpose, though, as it provides more than enough juice for six days of off-the-grid living. Although it is more streamlined than some of the other options on this list, the $36,000 model includes a climate control system, a full-size bed, warm LED lighting and an optional kitchenette for preparing meals. The gull-wing doors are pretty cool, too.

Romotow Trailer Concept

A lot of the trailers on this list have unique features that set them apart, but only the Romotow concept has a secret built-in, synthetic teak-floored patio. Designed with mobile living in mind, the camper unfolds—just like its aesthetic inspiration, a swiveling USB drive—to reveal a spacious patio, which even includes its very own fold-down grille. But the camper concept (expected to start at $350,000) has more to offer that just a nice space to unwind; it also has a central kitchen, bathroom, separated bedroom and a living area that can be converted into a second sleeping space, while the roof is lined with solar panels that help feed the unit’s 400 Ah battery. USB drives may feel old fashioned at this point, but this caravan will be well ahead of its time.

The Nest by Airstream

The Nest by Airstream is a modern update of America’s most iconic trailer. The aluminum aesthetic of yesteryear, one that’s inspired thousands of free spirits, is gone, only to be replaced by a new, neutral-colored, sleek fiberglass design. The radical switch-up is an attempt by the company to win over millennials more interested in modern design and comfort than the charms of mid-century Americana. Starting at $45,900, the spacious trailer also features a number of “millennial necessities” like a comfortable Tuft & Needle Adaptive Foam Mattress, air conditioning and heating, a well-equipped kitchen for foodies, Bluetooth-controlled lights, and multiple USB and 110V charging outlets. And for those times when you actually want to spend some time outside, there’s a retractable awning as well.

Tesla Cybertruck Trailer

Wait, the Cybertruck is a pickup, right? Yes it is, but Elon Musk has also revealed that the company is developing on a matching trailer for its battery-electric truck, or, as he put it, a “sick attachment.” As with many of the CEO’s bolder announcements, details are still scarce, but the Cybertruck’s 14,000-lb. towing capacity suggests it will be sizable and well-stocked. But if the idea of dragging an angular trailer behind your pickup sounds cumbersome, the EV maker is also working on a self-contained camper configuration. Based on renders, this add-on will include a pop-up tent, extra seating and a kitchenette-area.

Check out the Cybertruck camper configuration below: