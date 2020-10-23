BMW and Kith Have Teamed Up for a Limited-Edition M4 Competition

Collaborations between brands have become standard-issue over the last decade. Still, we haven’t really seen anything like the new union between BMW and Kith. That’s because the German automaker and New York lifestyle brand aren’t just teaming up for a new capsule collection; they’re creating an entire car.

The two companies have just announced the launch of the Kith-designed version of the BMW 2021 M4 Competition coupe. And like any streetwear drop worth caring about, this one is pretty exclusive, limited to just 150 examples worldwide.

Both BMW and Kith know that a good collaboration is about more than just slapping a name on a product. That’s why the big-grilled M4 Competion is filled inside and out with unique Kith elements designed by the brand’s founder Ronnie Feig. These include a special co-branded Kith BMW roundel emblem on the hood and rims, as well as a BMW M-inspired Kith logo on the rear decklid and optional carbon-fiber roof. There are also three exclusive matte paint colors to choose from: Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Silver and Frozen Brilliant White.

Meanwhile, the two-door’s cabin features a completely redesigned interior. It includes a special colorway that makes use of the BMW M heritage three-stripe colors, special badging on the carbon-fiber bucket seats and center console. You’ll also find embossed leather Kith logos on the black full-Merino leather upholstery, including on the front and back of the head restraints, center armrest and door panels.

Outside those Feig-designed touches, the car is basically your standard, everyday M4 Competition. But that’s a very good thing, because that means the car is powered by a TwinPower Turbo inline-six cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission that’s capable of putting out 503 horses and 479 lb-ft of twist. Other features include a special exhaust system, xDrive performance all-wheel-drive, Advanced Driver Assistance systems and safety features, performance driving modes and multi-color ambient lighting.

In addition to the Kith-designed M4 Competition, the two brands have also teamed up for a new apparel collection inspired by the marque’s late 1980s and early ‘90s models, as well as a special one-off BMW M4 Competition and 1989 BMW E30 M3. While the collaboration may seem like an odd fit at first, it’s an entirely natural one for Fieg, who recently spoke to Robb Report about his life-long love of BMWs.

“Everything we work on at Kith has to come from an authentic place,” Fieg said in a statement. “Some of my favorite memories from growing up came from going to visit my grandfather and riding around in his BMWs in the 1980s. I remember he had an E21 320i and that his prized possession was a white E30 M3. These moments in my life really shaped my passion for BMW, so working on this project with them has brought everything full circle.”

The M4 Competition x Kith is set to make its public debut on Friday, October 23, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Pre-orders for the one-of-150 vehicle open up on October 24 through the marque’s American website. Prices start at $109,250 plus destination fees, which is $34,000 more than the base M4 Competition.