‘Techno Violet’: The BMW M3 Is Getting Some Bonkers Colors to Celebrate the M’s 50th Anniversary

The BMW M3 just got a lot more colorful.

BMW has just announced a limited-edition version of the current model that will be available in one of five special hues, including two resurrected for the variant. The M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M is designed to celebrate 50 years of the German automaker’s performance division with each color representing a different generation of the M3.

The marque has only shared images of two of the paint options so far, but they’re the two that have been brought back specifically for the variant. They include the iridescent Techno Violet from the E36 (which was built between 1992 and 1999) and the rich Deep Interlagos Blue from the E46 (2000 to 2006). The other three colors are Cinnabar Red from the E30 (1986 to 1991), Fire Orange III from the E92 (2007 to 2013) and Limerock Grey from the F80 (2014 to 2019). All five colors will only be available on the M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M.

Color isn’t the only thing that sets this M3 apart from its peers. The sporty sedan rides on a set of star-like 826M wheels finished in satin gray and you can opt for either red, blue or black brake calipers, too. Open up its four doors and you’ll find door sills that read “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M,” M stripes on the front and back seats and a numbered plate. Each car also comes with matching rolling suitcase with “50 Jahre” on it. “Jahre” is German for “years.”

Of course, color options—as fun as they may be—and unique anniversary details aren’t the only reason to opt for the M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M. The variant is based on the 2023 M3 Competition xDrive. That means that each example is equipped with a twin-turbocharged inline-six that pumps out up to 501 hp and 479 ft lbs of torque. The mill is connected to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. Thanks to all that, you’ll be able to rocket from a standstill to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph.

The M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M will go into production this summer and sale later this year. It’ll be limited to just 500 examples in the US, each of which starts at $96,695. That’s $8,550 more than the non-anniversary M3 Competition xDrive, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there are enthusiasts will to pay extra for the special hues.