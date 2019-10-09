BMW’s New M8 Gran Coupe is a 600 HP Supercar Disguised as a Four-Door Sedan

It’s rare that a four-door family sedan gets our motor running, but BMW’s new high-performance coupe has not only kicked-started our engine but also switched gears and completely floored it.

Unveiled today, the new M8 Gran Coupe comes complete with way more juice than is sensible—600 horses, to be exact—and can soar from zero to 60 in just 3.1 seconds. That’s faster than it takes to say, “Wow, I didn’t know BMW could make cars like…”

Better still, this brute has a partner in crime. The accompanying M8 Competition model— just a touch more powerful—boasts 617 hp and can race from zero to 60 in 3 seconds flat.

The two M8 Gran Coupes are built around gutsy 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V8 engines which can climb to a top speed of 155 mph. This can be increased to 190 mph if the optional M Driver’s package is equipped.

Moreover, you can activate spine-tingling drift mode with the push of a button if you wish to make full use of the 533 ft-lbs of torque as well as BMW’s Adaptive M Suspension, which “uses data from body movement, road surface conditions and steering input to adjust each damper individually within milliseconds using electromagnetic valves.” Basically, the M8 performs as well on a track as it does on the road.

The M8 Gran Coupe also comes fitted with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, M Carbon ceramic brakes, 20-inch wheels, Icon Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight flanks, and an intuitive iDrive system with a high-res 12.2-inch instrument cluster and USB ports aplenty.

To counter the audacious purple shell, the interior of the M8 is a decidedly demure grey. You can expect luxurious leather, detailed stitching and aluminum and carbon fiber appliques synonymous with the marque.

Of course, all that power comes at a price. The standard M8 Gran Coupe starts at $130,995, while the Competition model will cost you $143,995. The pair will roll into production next month, and will likely be available at the beginning of 2020. That’s your New Year’s gift to yourself sorted.