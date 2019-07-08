BMW Just Unveiled Its First-Ever Pick-up Truck Concept—and It Looks Strangely Familiar

Ever since Mercedes-Benz rolled out the 2018 X Class Pickup, there have been rumors that other luxury automakers, such as Lexus and Land Rover, would follow suit. Now, it seems that BMW has beaten them to the back of the cab.

Showing that there’s more to the brand than just stylish sedans, the German marque just debuted the one-off BMW X7 Pickup concept. The unique ute conversion, which debuted at the BMW Motorrad Days last week, was developed by 12 BMW vocational trainees in conjunction with the Concept Vehicle Constructions and Model Technology divisions at the BMW Munich plant.

The five-seater was created in just 10 months and boasts a height-adjustable, two-level air suspension, 340 horses, and a spate of high-class functions—not unlike the X7 station wagon on which the pickup is based. The truck also features a generous loading area. The bed—which measures 55 inches (closed) or 80 inches (open)—is crafted from fine-polished teakwood cladding and its natural hues complement the pick-up’s Tanzanite Blue metallic exterior. According to BMW, this navy blue finish was inspired by yacht design and develops extra depth when exposed to sunlight.

The carbon fiber roof components, rear doors and the rear lid help to keep the vehicles weight to a sprightly 440 pounds—despite having a body four inches longer than the X7 wagon.

“I am pleased about the synergies between BMW Group Vocational Training, Concept Vehicle Construction and Model Technology, allowing these young talents to prove their abilities with such an extraordinary project,” Milagros Caiña-Andree, member of the board for human resources of the BMW AG, said in a press release.

According to the marque, there are currently no plans to bring the X7 Pick-up to production. Of course, if BMW enthusiasts and pickup loyalists join forces, we wouldn’t rule out seeing the handsome concept on the road one day.

Check out more photos of the X7 Pick-up below: