This Is Not a Drill: Bollinger’s All-Electric Utility Vehicles Are Finally Here

Since we met with Bollinger Motors back in 2018, we’ve been patiently waiting for the marque’s all-electric utility trucks to hit the tar. Earlier this year, we were teased with an open-air concept; last month, we watched as the finishing touches were made to the prototypes. And on Thursday, we finally get to see the rubber meet the road: The Michigan-based marque has for the first time shown the B1 utility truck and the B2 pickup in the flesh, to a heavy metal ballad, no less.

The reveal, which took place in Ferndale and was also live-streamed, marks a major milestone for Bollinger as they gear up for full-scale production. The marque’s visibly elated CEO Robert Bollinger joked to the crowd of 50 or so, “Tonight is a celebration that we actually built them; they actually work.” Accordingly, the B1 and B2 made what can only be described as a wrestler-style entrance with neon lights and accompanying rock anthems.

To recap, the B1 and B2 are the world’s first all-electric off-road trucks. Built on the Class-3 truck platform, the all-aluminum offroaders are packed with a 120 kWh battery and deliver a gutsy 614 hp and 688 lb-ft of torque. They can climb to a top speed of 100 mph and have a hearty 200-mile driving range.

Moreover, both big and burly brutes feature hydropneumatic suspension, 15-inch ground clearance, in-wheel portal gear hubs, as well as a 7,500 lb towing capacity and a 5,201 lb payload capacity. Basically, the all-wheel B1 and B2 have a ton of power and have been engineered to tackle the toughest terrain.

Bollinger had a vision to “reinvent trucks, not just electrify them,” and his first-born babies look good, too. With a boxy hummer-esque aesthetic, the B1 and B2 are geared toward motorheads with an environmentally conscious streak.

Today’s reveal was surely a welcome step for those suffering a little Bollinger fatigue—but, again, price and release dates were amiss and the YouTube comment feed showed there is a collective frustration. We can only say, continue to watch this space for more updates.

Check out more images of the B1 and B2 below: