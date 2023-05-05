This Bonkers Mercedes-Benz Unimog Camper Conversion Is Heading to Auction

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen is a very capable off-roader, but if you’re looking for a vehicle that can do it all, what you really want is the Unimog.

A burly 1987 Unimog U1300L that has been turned into an expedition vehicle was posted for sale on Bring a Trailer earlier this week. The unique build is ideal for those looking for a little more freedom the next time they hit the road to go camping.

The ultra-utilitarian Unimog has been in production since the late 1940s. It’s changed a lot since then, but every iteration has had strong off-road capabilities that give it uncommon versatility among heavy-duty trucks. This has allowed the vehicle to be used for everything from fighting fires to plowing snow to carrying equipment. It’s also why the Unimog is so well suited for a camper conversion like the one, which is currently being sold on the popular auction platform.

Inside the 1987 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U1300L camper conversion Bring a Trailer

This particular example—which was built by a pair of married aerospace engineers, according to Car and Driver—has a green font cab and a boxy white living area mounted to its black-finished truck bed. This combo, along with the Unimog’s typical high ground clearance and giant chunky Continental MPT tires, give the truck an almost toy-like appearance. That may sound unappealing to some, but it really works here.

Equally impressive is the sensibly designed living area. Accessible via the front cab or a fold-up ladder, the minimalist space has everything two people need to spend time living on the road. The cabin is equipped with a kitchenette with a two-burner stove top, a dinette table for eating and entertaining, and a dedicated bedroom with enough room for a 48-by-75-inch memory foam mattress. There is also ample storage as well as a bathroom and shower. The top of the truck is equipped with 600 watts worth of solar panels to keep everything running even when off the grid.

Bring a Trailer

This Unimog is equipped with a 6.0-liter turbo-diesel inline-six engine that will allow you to venture far from the beaten path with ease. The mill is connected to an eight-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear or all four wheels. In addition to its impressive ground clearance, the vehicle is also equipped with a snorkel air intake so you don’t have to worry about wading through muddy terrain, either. It won’t win any races, but it will have little trouble conquering difficult terrain.

If you want a capable camper with some character, this Unimog is an enticing option. You’ll want to move quickly, though, as the vehicle is only up for auction until Monday, May 8. As of press time, bidding had reached $125,000. That may seem steep, but it’s a lot less than a brand-new Unimog camper conversion runs.

Click here for more photos of the 1987 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U1300L camper conversion.