Bowlus Unveils a New Entry-Level Travel Trailer in Tribute to Its First Model From 1934

Bowlus’s lineup may be expanding, but the luxury travel trailer maker hasn’t forgotten its roots.

The California-based company unveiled a new entry-level model called the Heritage Edition on Tuesday. The trailer is based on the first one the company’s founder Hawley Bowlus built way back in 1934. But despite taking inspiration from the past, the caravan comes loaded with the kind of modern features today’s adventurers demand.

As an entry-level model, the Heritage Edition is far from Bowlus’s most opulent offering, but it’s still very clearly a luxury trailer. The 27-foot-long vehicle has the same aircraft-inspired shape and riveted aluminum construction as the company’s other models but sports a unique, un-polished “mill finish” like its earliest caravans. For the first time in the brand’s history, customers will also be able to opt for a matte grey or satin grey wrap, too. The trailer also tips the scales at an industry-low 2,900 pounds, which means you can tow it with an EV without completely killing the battery (Bowlus says your electric car will still get 80 percent of its standard range).

Inside the Bowlus Heritage Edition Bowlus

Inside, the trailer is a little more streamlined than past models—each example has the same Granite Ridge interior color scheme—but it’s got everything you need to spend some substantial time communing with nature. Like the rest of the brand’s lineup, it’s a full-size trailer, which means it can comfortably sleep four adults—two in the main cabin’s king-sized bed and two on the couches that convert into twin beds in the dining area. It also has a fully stocked galley with a two-burner Italian cooktop, fridge, microwave and plenty of storage. The bathroom, meanwhile, has a sink and toilet, as well as a dedicated shower with a seat across the way.

One area where Bowlus didn’t skimp is technology. It may not be as capable as the all-electric Voltera, but the Heritage Edition comes with a powerful 2-kWh battery pack. There are also two power system upgrade packages to choose from. Power Package I doubles battery capacity, and adds a 2,000-watt inverter, solar assistance, wireless power monitoring and four hours of off-the-grid air conditioning. Power Package II has a 6-kWh battery pack, along with a 3,000-watt inverter, touchscreen information panel and eight hours of off-the-grid AC. The brand says the trailer’s top-tier power system will also allow you to live completely off the grid for about a week and a half.

The dining area converts into two extra beds if needed. Bowlus

As Bowlus’s new entry-level model, the Heritage Edition is easily its most accessibly priced option. The trailer starts at $189,000, as opposed to the company’s usual $300,000 starting price, and is available to order today through its website.

